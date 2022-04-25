EcoFlow Brings Home Four iF Design Awards in 2022 Competition

The jury recognized the DELTA Pro, DELTA Max, 400W Solar Panel, and Smart Generator
LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, announced today four products recognized at this year's iF DESIGN AWARD. The winning entries - the DELTA Pro, DELTA Max, 400W Solar Panel, and Smart Generator - won in the product discipline.
For over 70 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as a benchmark of excellent design. Every year, the award jury honors design achievements across many disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX), and user interface (UI). This is EcoFlow's first entry in the iF DESIGN AWARD since receiving three awards in 2019.
"We are honored to see EcoFlow products recognized by the jury of the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD," said Thomas Chan, R&D Director at EcoFlow. "EcoFlow believes that everyone can be a part of a sustainable and carbon-neutral future. That's what motivates us to continue innovating every day."
The four winning products were first launched in July 2021 on Kickstarter as part of a crowdfunding campaign which remains the most-funded tech project on Kickstarter to this day. The DELTA Pro Portable Power Station, 400W Solar Panel, and Smart Generator are key components of the DELTA Pro ecosystem – the first integrated renewable energy solution that addresses power generation, storage, and usage. The DELTA Max Portable Power Station – a scaled version of the DELTA Pro, has a base capacity of 2016Wh expandable to 6048Wh, which is enough for an average family's emergency energy need for two days.
On a related note, EcoFlow announced that it will launch the EcoFlow Wave Portable Air Conditioner on May 12 to expand its overall ecosystem. The EcoFlow Wave will be the market's first portable air conditioner that balances cooling performance, portability, and battery life.
"Our vision goes beyond offering electricity to users," said Chan. "We also aim to offer the best living experience, and there's nothing more important than creating a comfortable living environment, which the EcoFlow Wave offers anytime, anywhere."
About EcoFlow
EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace-of-mind to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by creating quiet, lighter, and longer-lasting renewable batteries.
SOURCE EcoFlow Inc.
