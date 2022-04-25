Bizagi Ends Fiscal Year with Significant Market Momentum, New Executive Leadership Team and Product Innovation

Leading provider of low-code process automation reports robust growth in cloud revenue, cloud adoption and customer retention

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bizagi, the leader in low-code process automation, today announced major company and product innovation growth over the last fiscal year and plans for continued momentum in Fiscal Year 2023. This includes doubling down on its commitment to low-code adoption and citizen development, supply chain orchestration, and new executive leadership that further expands its presence in North America.

The growth of the low code development platform market – which is expected to total $36 billion by 2027 – underscores the demand for low-code adoption as organizations across industries such as manufacturing, retail, utilities, and transportation look to innovate during an era of competitive digital modernization. To continue to enable its customers' ability to solve today's most complex challenges, such as supply chain resilience, Bizagi's dedication to disrupting the market provides organizations with innovative cloud-native technology that orchestrates supply chain processes and delivers quick results through automation.

Through a relentless commitment to innovation, Bizagi reported a 51% increase in its Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR), expanded cloud adoption by over 100% in proportion to total new bookings, and grew customer net retention to 109%, up 7 percentage points from its previous fiscal year. Building on its stature as a global company, Bizagi added major new customers to its client roster expanding its growth across the North America, Latin America, and EMEA regions including AMEX, T-Mobile, Banco Azteca, and many more. Bizagi was also named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software Q4 2021 Report and a Top Latam Tech Female Employer by Laboratoria.

"From day one, Bizagi was built with the goal of helping customers transform faster into intelligent digital businesses," said Gustavo Gomez, founder, and CEO at Bizagi. "With ongoing labor shortages impacting IT workers across all industries, low code automation that empowers citizen developers and business technologists to work alongside the IT department as collaborative fusion teams will take on a new importance. In our Fiscal Year 2023, we're looking forward to winning more business and providing customers with innovative solutions to help solve their most pressing challenges."

As Bizagi looks to the year ahead, it plans to continually expand its product innovation, including the launch of Bizagi 12 (Spring 2022 Release) – Bizagi's first platform as a service(PaaS)-only release – to enable IT teams to expose pre-made processes to all citizen developers to use within Bizagi Live Processes. Bizagi 12 Spring 2022 Release also includes Studio Profiles that cater to and govern the design-time access of power users and business technologists, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA)-style email ingestion triggers and actions to start or update automation cases or apps based on incoming emails.

To build on the momentum created over its last fiscal year, Bizagi bolstered the company's executive leadership team by hiring a new chief marketing officer (CMO), chief financial officer (CFO), and chief revenue officer (CRO):

Samir Gulati, CMO, joined Bizagi after holding numerous executive leadership roles at ServicePower, Appian, and Pegasystems. With extensive experience in scaling marketing teams, Gulati will help evolve Bizagi's marketing strategy and go-to-market initiatives with current and new customers.

Paul Argiry, CFO, previously served as CFO at LeadingAgile and vice president and treasurer at Red Hat. At Bizagi, Argiry will oversee its financial operations and help grow and expand teams and operations on a global level.

Stephan Rioux, CRO, joined Bizagi from Element AI, and prior, served as a vice president of North America strategic verticals for M&E, FSI, and Retail at Adobe. In his new role, Rioux will establish strategic alignment for all revenue-related functions, including sales, solutions consulting, professional services, customer success, customer support, and alliances and channels. Rioux will also focus on expanding Bizagi's partnership strategy, with new hire Scott Ehmen, vice president of partnerships at Bizagi, who joins from Pegasystems, having served as their vice president of alliances.

"Our products are built to be the most flexible and business-friendly on the market, and our new executive leadership team with decades of experience are already enabling us to introduce that technology to more people than ever before," said Gomez. "As every company grapples with ongoing changes in the economy and workplace, our commitment to supporting our customers with their business goals will ensure they have the technology and resources needed to succeed in today's digital first-economy."

To learn more about Bizagi's Low-Code Process Automation platform, visit the Bizagi website: http://www.Bizagi.com. To learn more about Bizagi's supply chain orchestration solutions, visit: https://www.bizagi.com/en/solutions/supply-chain

About Bizagi

Bizagi's industry-leading platform for low-code process automation connects people, applications, robots, and information. As the most business-friendly and flexible solution on the market, Bizagi's cloud-native platform enables true collaboration between business and IT, delivering faster adoption and success. Fueled by a community of millions of users, Bizagi powers over 400 enterprises worldwide including Adidas, BAE Systems, and Old Mutual. For more information visit http://www.bizagi.com

