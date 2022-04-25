Global Computer Aided Engineering Market Size Worth $16.20 Billion by 2028, Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Computer Aided Engineering industry accrued earnings of approximately about US$ 8.79 billion in 2021 and is estimated to gain proceeds of about US$ 16.20 billion in 2028, is expected to record highest gains of nearly 9.2% in timescale from 2022 to 2028. Moreover, expansion of computer aided engineering industry over ensuing years is subject to rise in sourcing of production methods to countries such as India, Russia, and China. In addition to this, need for enhancing battery life as well as performance will steer business space. Furthermore, massive deployment of cloud-based computing methods will aid computer engineering market surge. Large-scale use of computational fluid dynamics that reduces electric vehicle costs and necessity of predicting heat conditions in manufacturing units will spur size of computer aided engineering market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Computer Aided Engineering Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Computer Aided Engineering Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.2% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Computer Aided Engineering Market was valued approximately USD 8.79 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 16.20 Billion by 2028.

Huge penetration of AI and IoT in countries such as Estonia, the UK, and Germany will drive computer aided engineering market revenue in Europe.

Forthcoming years is owing to prominent increase in use of computer aided engineering software in defense & aerospace industry.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Computer Aided Engineering Market - By Type (Finite Element Analysis (FEA), Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), Multibody Dynamics, And Optimization & Simulation), By Deployment Model (On-Premise And Cloud), And By End-Use (Defense & Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, Medical Devices, And Industrial Equipment): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Computer Aided Engineering Market: Overview

Computer aided engineering is the use of sophisticated & interactive computer software for solving engineering problems. Furthermore, CAE comprises of tools including multi-body dynamics, computational fluid dynamics, and finite element analysis. In addition to this, CAE tools are utilized in many domains including automation, aviation, shipbuilding, and aerospace. Apparently, CAE helps in increasing processing power that helps in saving time along with helping firms in fulfilling their business goals. Furthermore, computer aided engineering is utilized for analyzing performance of components & assemblies. Reportedly, CAE offers sophisticated designs apart from delivering effective construction operation solutions.

Industry Dynamics:

Computer Aided Engineering Market: Growth Dynamics

Rise in outsourcing of production processes in developing countries such as India and China

Expansion of computer aided engineering market over forecasting timeframe is subject to surging acceptance of computational fluid dynamics. Moreover, large-scale use of computer aided engineering tool in automotive sector for designing air cooled systems will drive market trends. Rise in outsourcing of production processes in developing countries such as India and China will steer growth of computer aided engineering industry. Large-scale utilization of computer aided engineering software for examining temperature in battery modes will crop up size of computer aided engineering market. Furthermore, extension of battery life & performance is set to open new vistas of growth for computer aided engineering business over years ahead.

Moreover, integration of computer aided drafting and computer aided engineering coupled with deployment of cloud software will proliferate computer aided engineering market earnings. For the record, computer aided engineering software finds slew of applications in various sectors and supports operations such as simulation, analysis, validation, and manufacturing various kinds of engineering devices.

Computer Aided Engineering Market: Segmentation

Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Segment To Market Share Over 2022-2028

Growth of finite element analysis (FEA) segment over forecasting timeline is due to ability of finite element analysis in determination of product strength during its loading. Apart from this, FEA helps in simulation of original parts of product for examination of issues such as structural analysis, mass transportation, heat transfer, and electromagnetic potential.

Asia Pacific Computer Aided Engineering Market To Record Exponential CAGR Over 2022-2028

Expansion of computer aided engineering industry in APAC in next six years is subject to huge government funding in manufacturing sector. In addition to this, rapidly expanding renewable energy sector in region will drive growth of computer aided engineering industry in Asia Pacific zone. Furthermore, rise in automation of industrial devices will expedite scope of penetration of computer aided engineering systems in various sectors of region.

List of Key Players of Computer Aided Engineering Market:

Siemens Software

MSC Software Corporation

Bentley Systems Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Synopsys Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

Mentor Graphics Corporation

Aspen Technology,Inc.

ESI Group

Exa Corporation

Numeca International.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 8.79 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 16.20 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.2% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Siemens Software, MSC Software Corporation, Bentley Systems, Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Synopsys, Inc., ANSYS, Inc., Mentor Graphics Corporation, Aspen Technology,Inc., ESI Group, Exa Corporation, and Numeca International. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/194

Regional Dominance:

Europe To Maintain Market Domination Over Forecasting Years

Growth of European computer aided engineering market over forecasting timeline is subject to rise in automation in manufacturing sector. In addition to this, escalating concerns pertaining to GHG emissions along with launching of new battery technologies by European countries will proliferate regional market size. Furthermore, huge penetration of AI and IoT in countries such as Estonia, the UK, and Germany will drive computer aided engineering market revenue in Europe. Apparently, surge in defense spending in Europe will account majorly towards market expansion in Europe.

Global Computer Aided Engineering Market is segmented as follows:

Computer Aided Engineering Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Finite Element Analysis (FEA)

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

Multibody Dynamics

Optimization & Simulation

Computer Aided Engineering Market: By Deployment Model Outlook (2022-2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

Computer Aided Engineering Market: By End-Use Outlook (2022-2028)

Defense & Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics

Medical Devices

Industrial Equipment

Computer Aided Engineering Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

