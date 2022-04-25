Duro Dogs: The NFT platform teaching would-be dog owners what's involved

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Duro Dogs launched the concept, it was one of an online game where players can enjoy looking after a unique virtual friend but has, for many, become an introduction to responsible dog owning.
While dogs are known as man's best friends with good reason, every dog owner will know that there is a lot of effort and responsibility that comes with it. Duro Dogs has – somewhat by accident – discovered this new angle to their game as CEO Jackson Laskey explains:
"When starting a new business you never quite know which direction it is going to take and I won't pretend for a moment that I launched Duro Dogs with the intent of it being an educational platform! Now, those wanting to dip a virtual toe into dog ownership are being fully catered to with our newly introduced game Ruff Runner for those that have trained their NFT virtual dogs to peak fitness."
Player Steph Turret from Manila added: "My daughters have wanted a dog for some time but I felt they were too young at the time so I got them playing with Duro Dogs as a way of getting them used to what was involved which was great and now they finally have their own dog and its working out great."
All 'dogs' are unique blockchain-based NFTs and owners can also sell their NFTs to other users using a HandCash digital asset wallet. Duro Dogs was created by publisher NFTY Jigs alongside partner Run.
SOURCE Duro Dogs
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.