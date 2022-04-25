Evofem Biosciences to Report First Quarter 2022 Results and Provide Corporate Update on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

-- Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET –
SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., EVFM will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 as follows:
Date:
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Time:
4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)
Live call:
(877) 407-0890 (U.S. toll-free) or
(201) 389-0918
Webcast (live and archived) and
https://evofem.investorroom.com/2022Q1Results or
Please connect to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download any software that may be required. If participating by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call using
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (chlamydia and gonorrhea). The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.
Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
araskopf@evofem.com
Mobile: (917) 673-5775
Media Contact
Jack Hirschfield
Evofem Biosciences
jhirschfield@evofem.com
Mobile: (512) 674-5163
SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
