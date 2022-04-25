BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP CONTINUES 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION WITH NEW VAULT ANIMAL AND SPECIAL STAR WARS™ COLLABORATION

Build-A-Bear Workshop Releases New Limited-Edition Collectibles and Exclusive Collaborations as Part of Year-Long Anniversary Event
ST. LOUIS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW continues its year-long silver celebration to commemorate its landmark 25th anniversary with exciting new releases from the Vault and new collaborations with popular licensed partners! Expand your collection with these unique furry friends that promise to be filled with heart and hugs!
CELEBRATE 25 YEARS OF FURRY FRIEND WITH THIS EXCLUSIVE RELEASE FROM THE VAULT
Following the successful re-imaginings of classic furry friends including Chubby Cubby, Curly Bear, and Blossom Bunny, Build-A-Bear today announced the launch of Furever Hearts Bear. Inspired by the 2012 design, this bear makes the perfect addition to your collection! Available exclusively online, this limited-edition bear has unique pink heart nose, sparkly paw pads, and a commemorative silver 25th Celebration Collection emblem on its right paw pad.
New furry friends inspired by classic Build-A-Bear plush will be release from the Vault each month. Collect them all and use the handy Collector's Guide to keep track! Don't miss a release by visiting the 25th Celebration page to learn more and to sign up for updates throughout the year!
NEW COLLECTORS ITEM JUST IN FROM The Star Wars Galaxy
Bring home the Empire's most fearsome force with the Limited-Edition Darth Vader™ - Inspired Bear! This legendary Sith Lord™ is represented in Build-A-Bear form and now available in a special silver edition. The 25th Celebration Darth Vader™ - inspired Bear is the perfect commemorative gift for STAR WARS™ fans and collectors of all ages! This special edition plush is available for a limited time in stores and online. And get ready for May the 4th with the action-packed STAR WARS™ collection! Give any fan or collector in your life the coolest gift in the galaxy.
As part of the ongoing celebration of the brands 25th year, Build-A-Bear will be releasing limited editions of fan-favorite characters all year long! Featuring updated designs, including special silver details, these furry friends are must-have additions to any Build-A-Bear fan's collection! Sign up to be updated on new releases on Build-A-Bear's 25th Celebration page.
STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.
CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF MEMORIES
As Build-A-Bear celebrates 25 years of fun and laughter, Guests are invited to share their favorite and furriest memories – or make new ones! Guests can join the celebration and "Show Your Stuff" by uploading pictures to the gallery at buildabear.com or post to social media using #buildabear. With over 200 million furry friends made since the company's inception, there are sure to be many memories to share, whether it's a photo of a very first Build-A-Bear furry friend, furry friends that commemorate special moments, or the making of an all-new furry friend. The anniversary is the perfect opportunity to remember past hugs & celebrate future hugs by creating an epic time capsule of memories and personal stories.
JOIN THE BONUS CLUB
Build-A-Bear's Bonus Club will have member-exclusive store and online offers throughout the year. Bonus Club members will be among the first to receive news of the latest products, events and those still to come surprises. Sign up online to start receiving the latest updates.
Stay tuned for big announcements throughout the year on exciting partnerships, more releases from the Vault, commemorative plush from premium licensed partners, and MORE! Visit the 25th Celebration page to learn more or to sign up for updates throughout the year!
ABOUT BUILD-A-BEAR®
Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com
