Sunset Life Insurance Company of America Renamed Ibexis Life & Annuity Insurance Company Ahead of New Product Launch

Received A- (Excellent) Rating from AM Best in Advance of Launch
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunset Life Insurance Company of America ("Sunset Life") announced today it will be renamed Ibexis Life & Annuity Insurance Company ("Ibexis") as it relaunches the brand under new leadership and direction. Following the appointment of CEO Nate Gemmiti and a significant capital investment from global alternatives firm Investcorp in November 2021, Ibexis represents the next chapter for Sunset Life as it looks to build a best-in-class insurance platform.
With insurance licenses in 43 states and the District of Columbia, Ibexis will launch new fixed annuity product in the second quarter of 2022. Ibexis is focused on being a long-term stable provider of retirement-oriented fixed annuity products and delivering them through a platform that leverages innovative technology to provide a better experience for both customers and distribution partners.
As the firm prepares to launch new products, Ibexis was recently upgraded by ratings agency AM Best to a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent). Both ratings have a "stable" outlook. The ratings reflect the strength of Ibexis' balance sheet, the capital commitments and financial resources of $40 billion manager Investcorp, and good financial flexibility and liquidity resources.
AM Best assigns an A- Financial Strength Rating (4th highest of 13) to insurance companies that, in their opinion, have "an excellent ability to meet their ongoing insurance obligations." Ibexis' full ratings report may be viewed at www.ambest.com.
Nate Gemmiti, Chief Executive Officer of Ibexis, commented: "We are extremely pleased that AM Best acknowledged our excellent financial strength and credit. When considering a retirement product, advisors and clients demand financial security with regards to the underlying insurance company. As we look to launch new fixed annuity product, we are very pleased that all stakeholders can review this independent assessment."
Please visit the company's website at www.ibexis.com.
About Ibexis Life & Annuity Insurance Company
Founded in 1937, Ibexis offers fixed annuities to help clients protect their financial future and prepare for retirement. Our fixed annuities can help individuals accumulate interest without risk of losing principal and provide guaranteed income during retirement.
About AM Best
Founded in 1899, AM Best is the world's first credit rating agency and is now the largest credit rating agency in the world specializing in the insurance industry. AM Best rating services assess the creditworthiness of and/or reports on over 16,000 insurance companies worldwide.
Media Contact
Ryan Lex
Chief Distribution Officer at Ibexis
rlex@cordllp.com
SOURCE Ibexis Life & Annuity Insurance Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.