AudioCodes Is an Approved Partner for Microsoft's Operator Connect Accelerator

AudioCodes Live Cloud accelerates Operator Connect onboarding and operations for service providers

Highlights

AudioCodes Live Cloud is a white label, multi-tenant, SaaS solution certified for the Microsoft Operator Connect Accelerator

AudioCodes Live Cloud meets and exceeds Microsoft's SLA and quality metrics standards, accelerating the certification and verification approval required by Microsoft

By leveraging AudioCodes Live Cloud, service providers can offer both Microsoft Operator Connect and Direct Routing connectivity to their customers, simplifying the process of connecting enterprise voice services to Microsoft Teams

AudioCodes Live Cloud includes multi-tier management for the service provider and a complete customer self-service portal for increased automation and guaranteed SLAs

AudioCodes Live Cloud is offered as a managed solution hosted in the service provider's data center or public cloud, or as a pure SaaS solution, and includes AudioCodes' market-leading session border controllers (SBCs) certified by Microsoft for Direct Routing and Operator Connect

Details

AudioCodes AUDC, a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it has been approved as a partner for Microsoft's Operator Connect Accelerator. AudioCodes can now offer service providers simplified customer onboarding and operation through the AudioCodes Live Cloud solution, enabling operators to sell voice services via the Microsoft Teams Operator Connect Marketplace.

AudioCodes Live Cloud is a white label, multi-tenant SaaS solution that enables service providers to rapidly onboard their customers to Microsoft Teams voice services through either Microsoft Operator Connect or Direct Routing connectivity. It eliminates the certification and verification approval required from Microsoft third parties – including discovery, environment setup, preproduction testing, networking validation, final testing and approval for using the service provider's brand – as well as meeting and exceeding Microsoft's SLA and quality metrics standards. AudioCodes Live Cloud also empowers end customers with an advanced, self-service user policy management portal.

Service providers can leverage AudioCodes Live Cloud to offer both Microsoft Operator Connect and Direct Routing connectivity to their customers, streamlining the process of connecting enterprise voice services to Microsoft Teams. This frees up operators to concentrate on their go-to-market activities, while reducing the total cost of ownership.

AudioCodes Live Cloud is offered as a managed solution hosted in the service provider's data center or public cloud, or as a pure SaaS solution, giving service providers high flexibility in their design choice. It includes AudioCodes' market-leading session border controllers (SBCs), which are certified by Microsoft for Direct Routing and Operator Connect.

"We are delighted to welcome AudioCodes as an Operator Connect Accelerator partner, helping service providers deliver enterprise-grade connectivity to their customers," said Taimoor Husain, Global Strategy Lead for Operators at Microsoft. "Given the global growth in digital transformation, Operator Connect represents a genuine opportunity to simplify Microsoft Teams voice calling adoption and boost productivity"

"AudioCodes Live Cloud is the ideal SaaS solution for assisting service providers to accelerate Operator Connect customer onboarding and operations, all on a per-user per-month plan," added Lior Aldema, Chief Business Officer at AudioCodes. "Service providers can take full advantage of AudioCodes' field-proven voice expertise to simplify Microsoft Teams voice connectivity, as well as offer Microsoft-certified business phones and meeting room devices as a service."

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

