GENH2 Founder and CEO CODY BATEMAN Announced as Keynote Speaker at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC)

Hydrogen Infrastructure Leader to Address Energy Industry at OTC, May 2-5, 2022 in Houston, TX

TITUSVILLE, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GenH2, a leader in hydrogen infrastructure, announced today that the company's Founder and CEO Cody Bateman will be a keynote speaker at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), taking place May 2-5 at NRG Park (formerly Reliant Park) in Houston, Texas. Bateman will speak on the topic of "Alternate Energies: Hydrogen Impact and Economics."

OTC is sponsored by 13 industry organizations and societies, who work cooperatively to develop the technical program. OTC is known as the venue where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters. 2022 marks the fiftieth of year of the OTC's flagship Houston conference. Since then, the expo has expanded technically and globally with the Arctic Technology Conference, OTC Brazil, and OTC Asia.

"I'm excited to speak to this high-level audience of industry experts," said Bateman. "It's an opportunity for all of us to share ideas that will move the hydrogen economy forward, while showcasing how far we have already come."

As Founder and CEO of GenH2, which is focused on the mass production of hydrogen infrastructure solutions necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy, Bateman is an industry leader. Widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry, Bateman leads the GenH2 team, which includes former NASA researchers and developers that possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing hydrogen solutions.

GenH2 has announced plans to mass produce mid-size modular systems to support a variety of end-use cases for land, air, sea and space. Its products are designed to be flexible and scalable and controlled by an integral central processing capability for a new generation of safe, reliable liquid hydrogen-based solutions. The company is rapidly expanding and intends to be a key player in the clean energy future.

Headquartered in Titusville, Florida, GenH2 recently announced the opening of an office in Houston, Texas. The company is opening this satellite location to align with plans announced by the United States Department of Energy (DOE) to build up to six hydrogen hubs across the country.

About GenH2

GenH2 is an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology company was founded by Cody Bateman, who is widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry. The GenH2 team includes former NASA researchers and developers that possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing hydrogen solutions. GenH2 is focused on the mass production of infrastructure solutions necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy. GenH2 technology will allow safe onsite production and storage of pure liquid hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use. GenH2 has plans to deliver its product to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years. Learn more about GenH2 at http://www.DiscoverHydrogen.com.

