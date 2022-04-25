Intoxalock Named Official Alcohol Monitoring Partner of the National College for DUI Defense and Exclusive Sponsor of the NCDD Webinar Series

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intoxalock (a CST Holdings Company) has been named the Official Alcohol Monitoring Partner of the National College for DUI Defense ("NCDD"). As the Exclusive Sponsor of the NCDD's Monthly CLE Webinar Series, Intoxalock is assisting in providing continuing education for attorneys on topics vital to DUI defense.

The National College for DUI Defense's 1,500 members are some of the most experienced DUI attorneys in the United States and Canada. It is the mission of the NCDD to provide the finest advanced-level training available to the DUI Defense Law practitioner.

The new NCDD Monthly Webinar Series, sponsored by Intoxalock and free to all members, furthers that mission by providing ongoing education in a virtual format. Attorneys attending these webinars have the opportunity to earn credits toward their state's Continuing Legal Education (CLE) requirements. Typically available only to NCDD members, the next webinar, "Gideon Behind the Wheel: The Basics of Defending a DUI Case," will be open to all public defenders at no cost . This First-Annual NCDD Public Defender Task Force National Public Defender Seminar will take place on April 28, 2022 and May 5, 2022. NCDD Members and Public Defenders (not required to be NCDD members) may register for the webinar here.

As the Official Alcohol Monitoring Partner of the NCDD, Intoxalock will also provide exclusive savings and benefits for NCDD members and their DUI/DWI clients, including VIP support, best-available pricing on Intoxalock ignition interlock devices, access to assessment services, and access to its low-cost high-risk insurance affiliate.

"We are pleased to partner with NCDD to further education and communication among attorneys focused on assisting those accused of DUI offenses." Said Kathy Boden Holland, CEO of Intoxalock, "A core tenet of Intoxalock is to not only keep our communities safe but to assist our customers in getting their lives back on track and having the right legal representation is key to that goal."

"Intoxalock's generous contribution to the National College for DUI Defense and support for the education of NCDD attorneys means that the DWI lawyers can get everything done in one stop, from client assistance to DUI Defense," said Donald J. Ramsell, President and Dean of the National College for DUI Defense. "The National College for DUI Defense partnership with Intoxalock is the result of a genuine commitment by both to provide blue-ribbon support to DUI attorneys and their clients in this field."

NCDD attorney members who wish to join the Intoxalock Select Attorney Network and get instant access to client savings materials may do so here. For more information regarding the NCDD – Intoxalock partnership, please contact Angela Ponulak at Partner@Intoxalock.com.

About Intoxalock and CST Holdings Co.

CST Holdings and its family of brands have been making communities and roads in the United States safer for more than 30 years. CST provides consumers and monitoring authorities with products and services to effectively deter impaired driving and support individuals as they navigate the license restoration process. CST Holdings has helped millions of individuals to live and drive responsibly. By delivering exceptional customer experiences, CST has had an average annual revenue and EBITDA growth of 29 percent for the past five years. Intoxalock is the #1 ignition interlock brand in the US, and along with its associated brands, operates in all 50 states and has the largest and most convenient service center network with over 4,500 locations. Breathe Easy Insurance Solutions offers low-cost high-risk and other insurance solutions to customers in 42 states. New Directions, acquired in 2021, offers assessment services for alcohol, substance abuse, and other mental health or behavioral issues. CST Holding Company is a portfolio company of Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intoxalock-named-official-alcohol-monitoring-partner-of-the-national-college-for-dui-defense-and-exclusive-sponsor-of-the-ncdd-webinar-series-301531650.html

SOURCE Intoxalock