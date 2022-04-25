Carr Real Estate Group Partners With Side To Form Iconic Living Real Estate -- Offering Atlanta a New Real Estate Experience

Carr Real Estate Group today announced its partnership with Side. Side is the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.

ATLANTA, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carr Real Estate Group today announced its partnership with Side. Side is the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The partnership, operating as Iconic Living Real Estate, epitomizes a new level of boutique real estate services for those with discerning taste and expectations. The alliance empowers Iconic Living Real Estate to leverage cutting edge technology and systems in a boutique setting with global reach and exposure — an unparalleled combination that very few companies, local or national, can offer.

Iconic Living Real Estate co-founder Emmett Carr, who has helped over 1,000 clients and their families throughout his career, brings decades' worth of experience serving Fortune 50 companies with award-winning marketing, superior customer service, and an unwavering commitment to exceeding his clients' goals. Carr's performance has enabled him to consistently rank in the top 1% of agents nationally. Over his career, his professional reputation, network, and results-driven approach have earned him cover features in Top Agent and Real Producers magazines, as well as landing him on WallStreet Journal's Top 200 Agent list. Emmett is also a co-author of the bestselling book "The New Rise of Real Estate," where he beautifully discusses the merger of technology, service and the evolution of the real estate agent's role in becoming trusted consultants and advisors in a sea of confusing information for consumers.

United by a common commitment to serving the community, exceeding expectations and providing industry-leading service, co-founders Kira Harris and Chris Gaston embody the team's values of integrity, service and professionalism. Each leverages a corporate experience and background as they serve, guide and protect their exclusive clientele. Embracing the principle that no one succeeds alone, the trio serves as the foundation for the Iconic Living Real Estate and is attracting other top-tier agents to the venture.

With an eye on exceptional service first and foremost, the professionals at Iconic Living Real Estate serve all levels of residential real estate, standing behind the mantra "From cottages to castles, everyone deserves the absolute best representation and a truly iconic experience. We are truly honored to deliver that experience."

"At Iconic Living Real Estate, we realize how much of an impact our work may have on a person's life and family story, so we take it personally, serving and guarding them as if they were our own family. We are their trusted resource, and we empower and position our clients to win. And win big." said Carr. "For that reason, we structure our service, systems, and communication to accentuate our decades of experience and lead our clients to exceed their goals while genuinely enjoying their real estate experience. We want them to be the hero of their story, and we feel honored to be chosen to assist."

Whether clients are purchasing their first home, upsizing or downsizing, the Iconic Living team continually raises the bar inside the perimeter (ITP) and outside the perimeter (OTP). Its broad clientele ranges from first-time buyers and sellers to C-suite executives and various professionals of major league sports and television throughout metro Atlanta, with a specialized concentration in East Cobb including Smyrna, Marietta, Mableton, Powder Springs, Vinings and more.

"Iconic Living Real Estate's partnership with Side provides the team with all the tools required to empower our clients in every aspect of their real estate experience," continued Carr. "Side's world-class marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support will also allow us to further tailor our services to fit our diverse clientele's needs. Its one-of-a-kind brokerage platform makes it easy for Iconic Living Real Estate professionals to facilitate successful, efficient transactions. Additionally, our team is now a part of an expansive network of Side partners, who are all elite level producers. It just doesn't get any better."

About Iconic Living Real Estate

With more than four decades of combined real estate experience, the Iconic Living Real Estate team leverages its talents and expertise to provide unparalleled service and exceed every client's expectations and goals. Iconic Living Real Estate is headquartered in Atlanta and serves buyers, sellers, builders and investors throughout the Atlanta metro area. For more information, visit http://www.iconiclivingrealestate.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

