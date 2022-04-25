Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results And Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") MCBI, the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, representing a 3.5% increase from the $0.145 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our fifth consecutive quarterly dividend increase. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2022.
The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, the impact of PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, and the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
4,765
5,583
$
4,860
4,313
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.77
0.90
$
0.77
0.69
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.40%
1.64%
1.73%
1.53%
Return on average equity
15.94%
18.67%
18.36%
16.30%
Efficiency ratio
44.26%
41.96%
39.87%
42.06%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.68%
3.61%
3.82%
3.50%
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
6,757
$
6,397
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
1.99%
2.27%
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
As of and for the
As of and for the
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
1,839
$
1,859
Real estate owned
$
-
$
-
Non-performing assets
$
1,839
$
1,859
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.16%
0.17%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.13%
0.14%
Net charge-offs (annualized)
$
276
$
164
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
603.86%
566.11%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.99%
0.98%
Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (1)
1.00%
1.00%
Other Data
Core deposits (2)
$
946,111
$
889,076
Cash dividends declared
$
0.145
$
0.530
Shares outstanding
6,287,191
6,285,714
Book and tangible book value per share (3)
$
18.65
$
19.26
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)
(6,542)
1,288
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)
19.69
$
19.05
Closing market price per common share
$
30.90
$
30.75
Closing price to book value ratio
165.65%
159.66%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
8.38%
9.07%
Bank regulatory leverage ratio
9.83%
9.75%
(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release,
this is a non-GAAP financial measure
(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits
(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets
Five Quarter Trends
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Net income
$
4,765
$
5,106
$
5,621
$
8,034
$
4,860
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.77
$
0.81
$
0.90
$
1.28
$
0.77
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.40%
1.53%
1.79%
2.75%
1.73%
Return on average equity
15.94%
17.10%
19.22%
29.00%
18.36%
Efficiency ratio
44.26%
44.96%
38.55%
35.87%
39.87%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.68%
3.66%
3.84%
3.79%
3.82%
2022
2021
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Adjusted (1)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
5,583
$
5,243
$
5,095
$
4,603
$
4,313
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.90
$
0.83
$
0.81
$
0.73
$
0.69
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.64%
1.57%
1.62%
1.57%
1.53%
Return on average equity
18.67%
17.56%
17.42%
16.62%
16.30%
Efficiency ratio
41.96%
46.51%
41.15%
41.22%
42.06%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.61%
3.49%
3.51%
3.49%
3.50%
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
6,757
$
6,775
$
7,401
$
7,172
$
6,397
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA
1.99%
2.03%
2.36%
2.45%
2.27%
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.
William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:
"We are pleased to report another impressive earnings quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 29% from $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $5.6 million in the same quarter of 2022, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 30% from $0.69 to $0.90 over the same periods. Our strong earnings, combined with prudent management of our capital, have helped increase our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to 18.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 16.30% for the same period in the prior year. Similarly, our annualized adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) rose 7% to 1.64% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 1.53% in the first quarter of 2021. The allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) remained at 1.00% at March 31, 2022, after recording a provision for loan losses of $650 thousand during the current quarter, and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans now exceeds 6 to 1. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows at 0.13%, with no properties in real estate owned. As a result of our continued strong performance, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 3.5% to $0.15 per quarter, our fifth consecutive quarterly increase.
The tremendous growth we have experienced over the last several years, however, has left us with a very good problem: We are out of space! As a result, we are in the process of several projects located across our markets, including the following:
- The construction of a new operations center to replace our existing leased space. This will provide significant growth opportunities for the Company in the years to come.
- The construction of a new Johnson City combined financial/corporate center with significant I-26 visibility. This building will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sq. ft. branch, and will allow us to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share.
- We are currently exploring various build/purchase opportunities for a second financial center in Knoxville that will replace our existing leased space in Cedar Bluff, and hope to announce something soon.
- We recently announced that we have received all required regulatory approvals to open a financial center in Brentwood, Tennessee—just outside of Nashville. Brentwood is in Williamson County, which is among the top 40 counties in the US in population growth, as well as household and per capita income. We are currently building out certain leased space and hope to be open for business by the second quarter of this year.
Given our success and prospects for future growth, we have a number of top bankers interested in joining us. These initiatives will allow us to provide the necessary space to grow our team.
Finally, we are proud to announce that we have been named a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank (#47) by American Banker Magazine and a Top 100 Bank Under $3 Billion in Assets (#51) by S&P Global."
Net interest income increased $1.6 million, or 16.4%, from $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $11.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $249.7 million, or 23.0%, from $1.087 billion to $1.336 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.
- Average net interest-earning assets grew $115.4 million, or 38.6%, from $299.3 million to $414.7 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 45.3% from 0.64% to 0.35%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased 8.6% from 4.29% to 3.92%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.82% to 3.68%.
The Company recognized approximately $0.2 million and $0.9 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Approximately $0.1 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of March 31, 2022.
The Company has approximately $215 million of adjustable rate loans, $137 million of which could adjust immediately with a 25 bp or more increase in short term interest rates. The remaining $78 million of adjustable rate loans would require a greater than 25 bp change in short term interest rates before the current loan interest rate would adjust upwards. Additionally, the Company has approximately $25 million and $57 million of fixed rate loans which are subject to repricing during 2022 and 2023, respectively. The Company estimates that it would recognize an additional approximately $1.6 million and $3.7 million of interest income on an annual basis from the repricing of adjustable rate loans if short term interest rates were to rise 100 bp and 200 bp, respectively.
A provision for loan losses of $0.7 million was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of continued loan growth. No provision for loan losses was recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs. The Company will adopt the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023. The Company has selected a vendor to assist with implementation and is on track with the milestones we have established for implementation.
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended March 31
(In thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Service charges and fee income
$
338
294
44
Bank owned life insurance
43
31
12
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(65)
1
(66)
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(451)
1
(452)
Gain on sale of loans
19
102
(83)
Wealth management
196
164
32
Limited partnership income
373
-
373
Other noninterest income
(5)
15
(20)
$
448
608
(160)
Noninterest income declined to $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. This decrease was due primarily to $0.5 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank subordinated debt) during the first quarter of 2022 as a result of the rise in interest rates during the period. These losses have not been realized and are subject to future increases or decreases in value. Gain on sale of loans declined during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in loan volumes. These declines were offset by an increase in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended March 31
(In thousands)
2022
2021
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
3,223
2,320
903
Occupancy
365
359
6
Furniture and equipment
95
148
(53)
Data processing
475
395
80
FDIC insurance
166
115
51
Office
152
163
(11)
Advertising
62
42
20
Professional fees
305
218
87
Other noninterest expense
523
481
42
$
5,366
4,241
1,125
Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million, or 26.5%, from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $5.4 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily the result of a $0.9 million, or 38.9%, increase in compensation and employee benefits as a result of an increase in employee headcount and incentive compensation expense. Full time equivalent employees increased from 96 at March 31, 2021 to 106 at March 31, 2022, including an increase of 2 new Relationship Managers. The Company has also recognized higher levels of incentive compensation expense with increased levels of growth and profitability.
The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended March 31
2022
2021
21.97%
24.03%
The Company's tax rate during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 declined compared to the same period in 2021 due to an increase in state tax credits on tax exempt loans, which increased from an average balance of $11.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $24.6 million during the same period in 2022. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.
Total assets increased $63.8 million, or 4.8%, from $1.335 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.399 billion at March 31, 2022. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Investments available for sale balances decreased $8.3 million, or 5.3%, due primarily to a decline in the fair value as a result of an increase in interest rates.
The following summarizes the composition of the Bank's investment securities available for sale portfolio as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Agency MBS
$
17,772
20,118
Bank subordinated debt
21,254
18,341
Business Development Companies
4,260
4,430
Corporate
6,778
6,954
Multifamily
9,389
9,988
Municipal
40,984
46,482
Non-agency MBS
47,208
49,604
$
147,645
155,916
Non-agency MBS have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 35% as of March 31, 2022. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.
- Loans receivable increased $53.3 million, or 5.0%, from $1.071 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.124 billion at March 31, 2022. Increases in residential, multi-family, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial, and commercial and industrial lending offset a $4.0 million reduction in PPP loans. On an annualized basis, the Company's loan portfolio grew 19.9% in the first quarter of 2022.
The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
(in thousands)
Residential construction
$
24,769
23,662
17,505
16,795
13,037
Other construction
40,562
40,507
35,234
38,121
33,720
Farmland
12,181
12,456
7,559
5,488
6,322
Home equity
31,848
33,262
31,270
30,601
32,281
Residential
312,615
292,323
286,873
257,048
240,606
Multi-family
77,542
68,868
51,293
47,063
45,703
Owner-occupied commercial
216,300
190,162
182,379
185,213
168,442
Non-owner occupied commercial
256,314
251,398
255,488
248,789
233,142
Commercial & industrial
129,450
131,125
99,914
90,048
76,421
PPP Program
11,488
15,454
32,882
63,861
96,147
Consumer
10,727
11,315
11,227
10,919
10,891
$
1,123,796
1,070,532
1,011,624
993,946
956,712
- Premises and equipment increased $2.3 million, or 13.6%, during the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to costs incurred for an operations center that the Company is currently constructing in Johnson City, TN. As of March 31, 2022, the Company has incurred approximately $3.8 million out of an expected $11.0 million cost with respect to this facility. The operations center will replace certain leased space the Company currently occupies and is expected to be in use by the first quarter of 2023.
- Total deposits increased $42.7 million, or 3.9%, from $1.108 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.151 billion at March 31, 2022. The primary driver of this increase was a $23.0 million, or 7.5%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances from $308.2 million to $331.1 million, as well as a $27.0 million, or 7.8%, increase in savings accounts. These increases were partially offset by a $13.4 million, or 15.8%, decrease in retail time deposits, as customers continued to prefer shorter maturities as a result of the historically low, though recently rising, interest rates. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year.
The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
(in thousands)
Non-interest bearing transaction
$
331,142
308,176
314,426
290,305
250,069
NOW and money market
240,995
233,899
190,351
173,924
105,641
Savings
373,974
347,001
335,002
322,306
325,692
Retail time deposits
71,434
84,860
97,493
117,641
138,989
Wholesale time deposits
132,981
133,918
107,712
86,196
134,994
$
1,150,526
1,107,854
1,044,984
990,372
955,385
- FHLB borrowings increased $25.0 million from December 31, 2021 and consist of the following at March 31, 2022:
Amounts
Current
(000's)
Term
Rate
$
25,000
2 Weeks
0.40%
25,000
4 Weeks
0.35%
50,000
3 Month
0.62%
$
100,000
0.50%
- Total equity decreased $3.8 million, or 3.1%, from $121.1 million at December 31, 2021 to $117.3 million at March 31, 2022. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022:
Total
Tangible
Shareholders'
Book Value
Equity
Per Share
(In thousands)
December 31, 2021
$
121,061
19.26
Net income
4,765
0.77
Dividends paid
(912)
(0.15)
Stock compensation
195
0.03
Decrease in fair value of investments available for sale
(7,830)
(1.25)
March 31, 2022
$
117,279
18.65
*
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total
The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 8.38% at March 31, 2022 from 9.07% at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a decline in the value of investments available for sale. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at March 31, 2022.
Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.17% at December 31, 2021 to 0.16% at March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.14% at December 31, 2021 to 0.13% at March 31, 2022. Foreclosed real estate owned balances remained at $0 at March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs of $69 thousand were recognized during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $164 thousand during all of 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) was 1.00% at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at more than 6 to 1 at March 31, 2022.
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, the allowance for loan losses to loans excluding PPP loans, and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (ii) the effects of new outbreaks of COVID-19, including actions taken by governmental officials to curb the spread of the virus, and the resulting impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) further public acceptance of the booster shots of the vaccines that were developed against the virus as well as the decisions of governmental agencies with respect to vaccines, including recommendations related to booster shots and requirements that seek to mandate that individuals receive or employers require that their employees receive the vaccine; (iv) those vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants; (v) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (vi) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (vii) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (viii) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, (ix) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (x) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (xi) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets, (xii) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio, (xiii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xiv) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xvi) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xviii) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xix) results of regulatory examinations, (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xxi) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases, (xxii) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors, (xxiii) loss of key personnel, (xxiv) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, and (xxv) the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".
Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood (opening Q2, 2022), Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Interest income
Loans
$
11,243
10,665
Investment securities - taxable
993
470
Investment securities - tax exempt
105
96
Dividends and other
130
51
12,471
11,282
Interest expense
Savings
220
251
Interest bearing transaction accounts
148
69
Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more
74
293
Other time deposits
52
241
Total deposits
494
854
Senior debt
102
113
Subordinated debt
164
163
FHLB & FRB advances
36
122
796
1,252
Net interest income
11,675
10,030
Provision for loan losses
650
-
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
11,025
10,030
Noninterest income
Service charges and fee income
338
294
Bank owned life insurance
43
31
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(65)
1
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(451)
1
Gain on sale of loans
19
102
Wealth management
196
164
Limited partnership income
373
-
Other noninterest income
(5)
15
448
608
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
3,223
2,320
Occupancy
365
359
Furniture and equipment
95
148
Data processing
475
395
FDIC insurance
166
115
Office
152
163
Advertising
62
42
Professional fees
305
218
Other noninterest expense
523
481
5,366
4,241
Income before income taxes
6,107
6,397
Income taxes
1,342
1,537
Net income
$
4,765
4,860
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.77
0.78
Diluted
$
0.77
0.77
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
6,190,910
6,268,706
Diluted
6,225,657
6,271,704
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
13,123
$
10,655
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
70,674
57,932
Cash and cash equivalents
83,797
68,587
Investments available for sale
147,645
155,916
Equity securities
6,518
7,074
Loans held for sale
130
315
Loans receivable
1,123,796
1,070,532
Allowance for loans losses
(11,105)
(10,524)
Net loans receivable
1,112,691
1,060,008
Premises and equipment, net
19,459
17,211
Accrued interest receivable
3,645
3,395
Bank owned life insurance
9,643
9,600
Restricted stock
5,951
5,951
Deferred tax assets, net
5,550
2,784
Other assets
3,743
4,088
Total assets
$
1,398,772
$
1,334,929
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing
$
331,142
$
308,176
Interest-bearing
686,403
665,760
Wholesale
132,981
133,918
Total deposits
1,150,526
1,107,854
FHLB borrowings
100,000
75,000
Senior debt, net
11,500
11,995
Subordinated debt, net
9,838
9,828
Accrued interest payable
246
398
Post-employment liabilities
3,373
3,330
Other liabilities
6,010
5,463
Total liabilities
1,281,493
1,213,868
Total shareholders' equity
117,279
121,061
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,398,772
$
1,334,929
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
March 31
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
4,765
4,860
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
65
(1)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
451
(1)
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(209)
(874)
Loss from sale of REO
-
-
Provision for loan losses
650
-
Provision for unfunded commitments
150
135
Tax effect of adjustments
(289)
194
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
5,583
4,313
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.77
0.77
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.01
(0.00)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.07
(0.00)
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(0.03)
(0.14)
Loss from sale of REO
-
-
Provision for loan losses
0.10
-
Provision for unfunded commitments
0.02
0.02
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.05)
0.03
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.90
0.69
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
1.40%
1.73%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.02%
0.00%
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.13%
0.00%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.06%
-0.31%
Loss from sale of REO
0.00%
0.00%
Provision for loan losses
0.19%
0.00%
Provision for unfunded commitments
0.04%
0.05%
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.09%
0.07%
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.64%
1.53%
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
15.94%
18.36%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.22%
0.00%
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
1.51%
0.00%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.70%
-3.30%
Loss from sale of REO
0.00%
0.00%
Provision for loan losses
2.17%
0.00%
Provision for unfunded commitments
0.50%
0.51%
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.97%
0.73%
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
18.67%
16.30%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
44.26%
39.87%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
-0.25%
0.00%
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-1.59%
0.00%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.84%
3.57%
Loss from sale of REO
0.00%
0.00%
Provision for unfunded commitments
-1.28%
-1.27%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *
41.96%
42.06%
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)
3.68%
3.82%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.06%
-0.33%
Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
3.61%
3.50%
Allowance to Non-PPP loans
Allowance to loans (GAAP)
0.99%
1.38%
Impact of PPP loans
0.01%
0.15%
Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.00%
1.53%
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
4,765
4,860
Income taxes
1,342
1,537
Provision for loan losses
650
-
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
6,757
6,397
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
1.40%
1.73%
Income taxes
0.40%
0.55%
Provision for loan losses
0.19%
0.00%
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.99%
2.27%
Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
18.65
19.26
Impact of AOCI per share
1.04
(0.21)
Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
19.69
19.05
(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale
$
1,078,780
11,243
4.23%
$
915,474
10,665
4.72%
Loans - tax exempt (2)
24,621
410
6.75%
11,569
191
6.70%
Investments - taxable
143,724
993
2.80%
69,119
470
2.76%
Investments - tax exempt (1)
16,491
133
3.27%
12,036
122
4.09%
Interest earning deposits
65,894
21
0.13%
72,037
15
0.08%
Other investments, at cost
6,986
109
6.33%
6,598
36
2.21%
Total interest-earning assets
1,336,496
12,909
3.92%
1,086,833
11,499
4.29%
Noninterest earning assets
22,306
38,207
Total assets
$
1,358,802
$
1,125,040
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
64,375
27
0.17%
$
31,210
8
0.10%
Savings accounts
359,007
220
0.25%
323,890
251
0.31%
Money market accounts
175,288
121
0.28%
69,795
60
0.35%
Retail time deposits
77,764
47
0.25%
154,569
407
1.07%
Wholesale time deposits
133,364
79
0.24%
134,676
128
0.39%
Total interest bearing deposits
809,798
494
0.25%
714,140
854
0.48%
Senior debt
11,625
102
3.56%
13,625
113
3.36%
Subordinated debt
9,830
164
6.77%
9,779
163
6.76%
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
90,556
36
0.16%
50,000
122
0.99%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
921,809
796
0.35%
787,544
1,252
0.64%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
306,956
222,036
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
10,461
9,605
Total liabilities
1,239,226
1,019,185
Total shareholders' equity
119,576
105,855
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,358,802
$
1,125,040
Tax-equivalent net interest income
12,113
10,247
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
414,687
$
299,289
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
145%
138%
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
3.57%
3.65%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
3.68%
3.82%
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
5,106
5,621
8,034
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
(41)
(1)
(2)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
33
10
(74)
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(553)
(1,026)
(795)
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
-
100
(49)
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
675
200
(3,500)
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
71
5
(225)
Tax effect of adjustments
(48)
186
1,214
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
5,243
5,095
4,603
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.81
0.90
1.28
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.00)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.01
0.00
(0.01)
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(0.09)
(0.17)
(0.13)
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
-
0.02
(0.01)
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.11
0.03
(0.56)
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.01
0.00
(0.04)
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.01)
0.03
0.19
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.83
0.81
0.73
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
1.53%
1.79%
2.75%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
-0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.01%
0.00%
-0.03%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.17%
-0.33%
-0.27%
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.00%
0.03%
-0.02%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.20%
0.06%
-1.20%
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.02%
0.00%
-0.08%
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.01%
0.06%
0.42%
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.57%
1.62%
1.57%
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
17.10%
19.22%
29.00%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
-0.14%
0.00%
-0.01%
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.11%
0.03%
-0.27%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-1.85%
-3.51%
-2.87%
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.00%
0.34%
-0.18%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
2.26%
0.68%
-12.63%
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.24%
0.02%
-0.81%
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.16%
0.64%
4.38%
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
17.56%
17.42%
16.62%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
44.96%
38.55%
35.87%
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.15%
0.00%
0.01%
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-0.12%
-0.04%
0.24%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
2.11%
3.58%
2.39%
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.00%
-0.84%
0.44%
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-0.58%
-0.05%
2.01%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *
46.51%
41.15%
41.22%
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)
3.66%
3.84%
3.79%
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.17%
-0.34%
-0.30%
Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
3.49%
3.51%
3.49%
Allowance to Non-PPP loans
Allowance to loans (GAAP)
0.98%
0.97%
Impact of PPP loans
0.01%
0.04%
Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.00%
1.01%
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
5,106
5,621
8,034
Income taxes
994
1,580
2,638
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
675
200
(3,500)
Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
6,775
7,401
7,172
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
$
1.53%
1.79%
2.75%
Income taxes
0.30%
0.50%
0.90%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.20%
0.06%
-1.20%
Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
$
2.03%
2.36%
2.45%
