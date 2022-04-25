Innovative Health Opens Research & Innovation Center to Expand Reprocessing to New Therapeutic Areas

Following a year of significant growth, specialty reprocessor invests heavily in extending the applications of reprocessing to help hospitals meet their financial and environmental goals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading up to this month's Heart Rhythm 2022 Scientific Sessions, specialty cardiology reprocessor Innovative Health, LLC announced the opening of its new Research & Innovation Center, which will focus on expanding the power of reprocessing into new therapeutic areas and device technologies.

The Center's opening comes on the heels of a year of significant growth for Innovative Health. In 2021, Innovative Health grew the number of hospitals it works with by more than 25%. At the same time, the savings Innovative Health was able to help clients achieve grew nearly 50%, with the number of hospitals saving more than $1 million via reprocessing in the EP lab doubling year over year.

With the Research & Innovation Center, Innovative Health takes the next steps in expanding into new therapeutic areas and device technologies. Such expansion requires new thinking in reprocessing and the strategic development of reprocessing technologies that can address increased device complexity in cardiac procedures.

Innovative Health has formed three distinct engineering divisions that will work together in the Research & Innovation Center:

EP Specialty Reprocessing, focused on gaining more clearances for increasingly complex EP devices

Emerging Technologies, focused on developing new reprocessing technologies that can help Innovative Health bring savings to hospital partners on new types of devices

Bioscience, focused on bringing the newest laboratory testing and other bioscience capabilities to reprocessing, so that savings can be delivered swiftly and clearances can be achieved faster

"With the Research & Innovation Center, Innovative Health is committed to creating a reprocessing culture that fosters engineering curiosity, specialized reprocessing talent, and a relentless quest for new methodologies and technologies that can make device re-use possible," said Innovative Health CEO Rick Ferreira. "Through this investment, we expect to achieve a continuous flow of new patents and new clearances that enable our hospital partners to save more money, while concurrently reducing their environmental footprints."

Learn more about Innovative Health's Research & Innovation Center here.

About Innovative Health

Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals' cardiology and electrophysiology programs.

Media Contact

Lori Luechtefeld, WIT Strategy for Innovative Health, 310-210-4757, loriluechtefeld@gmail.com

SOURCE WIT Strategy for Innovative Health