Mission Health Communities Partners With DailyPay to Provide Its Healthcare Employees With Critical Financial Wellness Benefit

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Health Communities, a premier provider of senior living and skilled rehabilitation communities, partners with DailyPay.

Through the partnership, Mission Health Communities' healthcare professionals will now have access to an essential financial wellness benefit–on-demand pay–enabling them to access their earned wages as they earn it and pay bills, spend, save and invest on their own schedule.

"As one of our top retention strategies, Mission Health Communities is proud to partner with DailyPay to support our valued healthcare staff," said Cheri Kauset, VP of Customer Experience and Communications. "DailyPay has been a great win for our employees with over half of our staff participating within the first few months of launch. Our staff have found that DailyPay has been incredibly helpful in managing their day-to-day finances - and immediately began sharing those experiences with their colleagues. DailyPay has become a differentiator in our space."

This partnership comes at a pivotal time as healthcare employers are challenged with an ongoing talent shortage. Research by the Mercator Advisory Group, commissioned by DailyPay, indicates that healthcare workers stay 73% longer on the job with access to DailyPay, helping to enable them to provide essential care to members of their community for a longer period of time. The data also shows that offering DailyPay reduces turnover by 50% .

Since launching, 60% of Mission Health Communities employees are enrolled in DailyPay.

About Mission Health Communities

Based in Tampa, Florida, Mission Health Communities, is a premier provider of senior living and skilled rehabilitation services that manages and operates 50+ independent senior living, assisted living, short-stay rehabilitation and skilled nursing communities in Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Mission Health Communities takes pride in cultivating a meaningful experience for each resident, family and staff member. This experience is derived from the embodiment of the company's CARES values - and how they are integrated into every day operations. Hiring and developing staff who exemplify the best (CHARACTER); who, on a daily basis, exhibit an outstanding (ATTITUDE); who treat residents, families, and coworkers with (RESPECT); who provide (EXCELLENT) care; and take pride in the knowledge that the (SERVICE) they provide transforms people's lives. With these values as Mission Health's road map, the organization has flourished even in the toughest of times, and continues to be poised for successful growth.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway, and Adecco. DailyPay is the recognized gold standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model, and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.

Media Contacts

David Schwarz

Email: david.schwarz@dailypay.com

Adriana Ball

Email: adriana.ball@dailypay.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mission-health-communities-partners-with-dailypay-to-provide-its-healthcare-employees-with-critical-financial-wellness-benefit-301531243.html

SOURCE DailyPay