Pneuma Systems names Vice President to develop Centers of Infusion Excellence

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. , April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pneuma Systems Corporation (Pneuma), an emerging leader in the patient infusion industry with proprietary technology to make the patient experience safe, simpler, and more personalized, today announced that it appointed Miranda Bakos Vice President of Process Transformation.

"Empowering Care" in a $20 billion infusion market, Pneuma Systems adds new leader & strategic initiative

With a proven history of leading transformative technology experiences, Ms. Bakos possesses the technical management and systems engineering expertise critical to Pneuma's positioning in a large and evolving infusion market, which grew by more than 50 percent in 2021 and is estimated to reach $20 billion within the next five years.

Ms. Bakos has guided organizations toward achieving impressive and consistent Key Performance Indicators, including astounding growth in team size, business development, subscription sizes, revenue, and net profits. Prioritization, new product releases and data pipelines, quality alerts, and workflow enhancements all comprise Ms. Bakos' arsenal of core competencies.

Pneuma will exploit the Company's novel fluid flow technology and lead a collaborative effort to improve every element of infusion therapy. Founder and CEO Jeffrey Carlisle has tasked Miranda to drive the commercialization of multiple design elements, such as closed-loop flow control, pre-emptive alarms, bedside drug compounding, subjective data capture, and internet-of-things features, all in a package of unparalleled simplicity and low cost. One key piece of this market disruption will be the creation of a network of Centers of Infusion Excellence. Pneuma will collaborate with industry leaders and healthcare providers to measurably improve the process of infusion therapy.

"I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to help position Pneuma Systems as a technology advocate for improving patient experiences in infusion centers, home care, and acute care settings around the world," said Ms. Bakos. "Our novel technologies will be central to replacing decades-old infusion pump designs and providing an easier experience for patients and caregivers. I look forward to dramatically transforming infusion therapy for patient safety and workflow efficiency. We will apply a level of post-market surveillance unseen in this industry by observing, measuring, and acting upon the smallest of details."

Ms. Bakos holds a B.S. in Systems Engineering from George Washington University. She leveraged her background in computer science and statistics to start a rapidly ascending career with Afiniti, Ironside Group, and Data Plus Math, acquired by LiveRamp in 2019. As the Team Lead at Data Plus Math, Ms. Bakos gained valuable management experience in client relations, engineering workflow optimization, early-stage startup operations, and executive-level business oversight.

Carlisle notes that while Miranda's technical aptitude sets her apart, additional characteristics are particularly valuable for her new role. "Miranda is a world class sailor, winning championships of the Wilson Trophy, Morgan Cup, and Hinman (three times)," he noted. "Her success on the water directly applies to our business challenges, especially her ability to solve complex, multivariate problems. With the added characteristics of perseverance, leadership, teamwork, and courage, she can lead Pneuma in removing the many obstacles a nurse faces in infusion therapy and advance the Company's stated mission of "Empowering Care." She will be supported by an enthusiastic team with a person-century of industry success."

Earlier this month, Pneuma announced a multi-faceted business collaboration with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST in which Pneuma will provide a novel closed-loop fluid flow control platform that West will use to develop drug delivery solutions for pharmaceutical companies and clinical end users (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pneuma-systems-collaborates-with-west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-to-improve-the-patient-experience-301519643.html). The collaboration marks a strategic new step in Pneuma's long history of working to improve the patient's experience with drug therapy.

About Pneuma

Pneuma Systems is a New Hampshire based company founded by Jeffrey Carlisle, also Founder of the recently acquired Ivenix (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/ivenix-acquired-fresenius-kabi-072600696.html). Pneuma is dedicated to improving fluid flow, information flow, and workflow for the infusion therapy process. More information about Pneuma Systems is available at www.pneuma-systems.com.

