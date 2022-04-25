Orbbec Announces Persee+ 3D Camera With Built-In Neural Network Processing

World's First 3D Camera with Integrated Computer is Now Upgraded to Provide Up to 10X Processing Power, Improved Imaging, Plus NPU for Artificial Intelligence/Deep Learning
TROY, Mich., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec, a leading global 3D camera provider, today announced the availability of its new Persee+, a 3D Camera Computer, bringing AI capability to the world's original 3D camera by adding onboard computing capability. Featuring a specialized hardware accelerator for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, among many other improvements, the Persee+ helps researchers, engineers and hobbyists achieve a new level of advanced uses for 3D imaging.
Leading the upgrades in the Persee+ is its Amlogic A311D processor, providing a significantly increased performance. The smart vision SoC (System on Chip) unit includes four ARM A73 cores and two ARM A53 cores plus NPU (neural processing unit) capability for AI inference, enabling a full range of AI/ML applications.
Other improvements in the Persee+ include the higher 3D imaging capability of the company's Astra+ structured light camera, with an RGB resolution up to 1920 x 1080 pixels @30fps. WiFi has been upgraded to the latest standards, and storage has also been increased to 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage to more adequately support user code, with additional MicroSD storage support.
"AI and machine learning applications have put increasing demands on both software and hardware. The Persee+ is the first 3D camera computer to respond with an onboard neural processing capability," said David Chen, co-founder and chief technology officer of Orbbec. "Our new product is a huge innovation that will facilitate multiple uses in robotics, security systems, healthcare and other fields."
Orbbec's Persee+ is engineered to accommodate a wide range of environmental and technical needs. The 3D camera has a sensing range of 0.6-8 meters and can operate in temperatures from 0° to 40°C, while the computer supports both Android and Linux. Persee+ also offers HDMI, Bluetooth 5.0, and RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity.
Persee+ users receive a customized SDK to facilitate device integration. To place an order, or to learn more about the Orbbec Persee+ camera-computer, please visit www.orbbec3d.com.
Orbbec is dedicated to creating intelligent technologies for every human, everywhere. Achieving this requires superb 3D cameras that are affordably priced and universally available. Orbbec designs and manufactures state-of-the-art 3D cameras and the world's most advanced 3D camera-computer, Orbbec Persee+. Learn more about Orbbec by visiting the website, www.orbbec3d.com.
