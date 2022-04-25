RCI to Hold 2Q22 Earnings Call on Twitter Spaces

Will Be First Company to Use Twitter Spaces for Earnings Call

HOUSTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK announced plans to be the first company to use Twitter's Spaces platform for its 2Q22 earnings conference call. RCI now becomes the first mover to embrace a new medium of corporate communication that the company hopes will increase informational access to current and prospective shareholders.

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., said, "Twitter is the social media town square for people, news, and ideas. As we continue to build off our industry leadership, it's only natural that we are the first company to use Twitter's Spaces in this way."

RCI's use of Twitter Spaces is being facilitated by Litquidity Media, Inc., a digital media company reaching over a million investors and finance leaders each month with its portfolio of social media brands and coverage of Wall Street culture.

The call will be held Monday or Tuesday, May 9 or 10, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET. The company plans to file a 10-Q for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes the day of the call. RCI will announce the call date and more Twitter Spaces information when it is finalized.

After the call ends, investors can spend the evening meeting management at Tootsie's Cabaret Miami, RCI's 74,000 square foot mega club.

Twitter Spaces Details

Host Account: @RicksCEO

Corporate Account: @RCIHHinc

Operator Account: @itsmarkmoran of Litquidity Media, Inc. (@litcapital)

Listeners will have to use Twitter Spaces to ask a question during the Q&A

Telephone Details

Live Participant Phone: Toll Free 888-506-0062, International 973-528-0011, Passcode: 384318

Phone replay: Toll Free 877-481-4010, International 919-882-2331, Passcode: 45285

Slides & Webcast Details

Live webcast, slides or replay link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/45285

Meet Management Details

Tootsie's Cabaret Miami, 150 NW 183rd St., Miami, FL 33169

33169 RSVP your contact information to gary.fishman@anreder.com

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK www.rcihospitality.com

With more than 50 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

