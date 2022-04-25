The Peninsula Hotels Launches Comprehensive New Wellness and Sustainability Platform

Sweeping new programmes let guests enhance their physical, mental, and nutritional well-being with destination-specific offerings

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Peninsula Hotels, whose properties around the world have epitomised luxurious elegance for almost a century, will debut an extensive collection of new wellness resources for its guests in early 2022, inviting them to experience "Life Lived Best."

The brand-wide initiative will provide guests at all Peninsula properties with unprecedented opportunities to pursue their fitness, mindfulness, and nutritional goals – and to access those opportunities whenever they wish through a dedicated Wellness Portal and 24-hour Wellness Concierge service.

"With this new Wellness programme, we are breaking new ground in helping our guests to maximise their health and well-being," said Gareth Roberts, Group Director of Brand and Operations Support at The Peninsula Hotels. "Our wellness offerings are an invitation for guests to take time for themselves, to find balance and vitality, and to engage with local cultures."

The Elements of Life Lived Best: Physical, Mental, and Nutritional Health

The new programming offers Peninsula guests a holistic experience of wellness, one that can – if they wish – enhance their bodily, mind, and nutritional well-being. Though many of the offerings, including activities, classes, and menu options, will be available at every property in the Peninsula portfolio, others reflect the distinctive traditions of their destination cities, and are created in partnership with local residents. In this way, guests who partake of Peninsula wellness experiences can know they are supporting not only their own health, but the health of local communities, as well.

Physical Conditioning with Dynamic Classes and In-Room Workout Programmes

In recognition that physical vitality is an important component of well-being, The Peninsula Hotels will introduce a variety of new options to help guests exercise safely and enjoyably. Some of these choices will invite guests to pursue their fitness goals at the hotels' state of the art fitness centres, outdoors, and in group class settings. Others, including guided video routines and in-room equipment, will allow them to work out at their own pace, in the privacy of their guest rooms.

As part of the programme, all Peninsula hotels will provide the following physical-health options for guests:

Delivery of in-room fitness gear (including Life Fitness indoor cycling equipment, in some locations) by request

Specially created video programming including exercises and stretches, available on guests' own devices or streamed to their in-room TVs

Programme choices that let guests select goals – including increased strength, boosted energy, and jet-lag relief

Each individual Peninsula property will also furnish its guests with destination-specific physical-health opportunities, such as:

Locally curated and led fitness classes (for example, Muay Thai at The Peninsula Bangkok, Tai Chi at The Peninsula Hong Kong)

at The Peninsula Bangkok, at The Peninsula Hong Kong) Maps of local jogging and walking trails

Special fitness events co-hosted with local partners

Regularly scheduled workshops and talks with visiting local fitness experts

Peace of Mind with Relaxing Rituals and Guided Breethe Meditation

For guests interested in cultivating mindfulness and positive mental well-being, The Peninsula Hotels will debut a robust line-up of new offerings to help support them. Many of these have been made possible through a partnership with Breethe, a ground-breaking meditation app whose guided audio programmes are preferred by users all over the world.

"Perhaps now more than ever, people today are recognizing the necessity of self-care," said Lynne Goldberg, lead meditation teacher and co-founder of Breethe. "Finding even a few minutes a day of 'me time' can have a profound impact on our overall health and mindset, and science supports this. Our aim is to make this easily achievable, even for busy travellers – and we're thrilled to do this through our first global hotel partnership with The Peninsula Hotels."

As part of the programme, all Peninsula hotels will provide the following mental-health offerings for guests:

A selection of Breethe content – including guided meditations, relaxing bedtime stories and soothing music – available on guests' personal devices or streamed to their in-room TVs

A special "Sleep Well, Wake Up Well" aromatherapy experience, featuring Ayurvedic essences from Subtle Energies that promote evening rest and morning energy

Relaxing or invigorating spa-style baths, drawn by Peninsula wellness experts in guests' own bathrooms, using mineral-rich salts and aromatic or therapeutic essential oils from Subtle Energies and/or Voya.

Each individual Peninsula property will also furnish its guests with destination-specific opportunities to relax and find balance, such as:

Locally curated meditation and mindfulness classes, such as sound healing and mindful breathing

The chance to participate in local spiritual customs (for example, giving alms to Buddhist monks at The Peninsula Bangkok)

Traditional local energy and healing spa treatments (for example, Zen Balancing at The Peninsula Tokyo)

Regularly scheduled workshops and talks with visiting local mindfulness experts

Earth-friendly, bespoke scented bath amenities, created especially for each Peninsula hotel by a local fragrance curator using locally harvested ingredients

New Plant-Based Menus That Optimise Health and Sustainability

For the past 15 years, The Peninsula Hotels has offered Naturally Peninsula, a collection of health-conscious and delectable menu options for guests dining at its hotel restaurants. As part of the Life Lived Best initiative, however, Naturally Peninsula will relaunch with a new focus on plant-based cuisine.

"Supporting the health of our guests, deliciously, has always been the mission of Naturally Peninsula," said Florian Trento, Group Executive Chef of The Peninsula Hotels. "But now we are setting ourselves a higher goal – to support the health of the planet, as well."

The new plant-based dishes – which will employ locally sourced seasonal produce, nutritious oils, and non-refined sugars – reflect The Peninsula Hotels' ongoing commitment to increased sustainability. By prioritising meat-free, organically and naturally produced ingredients from local producers, the Naturally Peninsula offerings aim to simultaneously benefit hotels' local communities and reduce their collective environmental footprint.

Guests will find the new plant-based Naturally Peninsula choices included on all Peninsula properties' breakfast and buffet menus starting in early 2022. Each individual Peninsula property will also craft its own Naturally Peninsula dining experiences and cooking classes that highlight the seasonal produce and culinary traditions of their respective locations.

The Wellness Portal and Wellness Concierge: Providing Round-the-Clock Access to Health

The Peninsula Hotels is committed to connecting guests with wellness opportunities at every point during their stay – day or night. In keeping with this promise, the launch of Life Lived Best will include the rollout of a new Wellness Portal available to guests at every Peninsula property.

The Wellness Portal lets guests access every wellness offering available at their hotel – including in-room video fitness tutorials and guided audio meditations; schedules and bookings for in-person exercise and mindfulness classes, plant-based cooking classes, spa treatments, and wellness-themed events; and Naturally Peninsula menu choices. The portal is available to guests whenever they are at their hotels, and viewable either on their own personal devices or streamed to their in-room TVs.

Guests with questions about any aspect of their hotel's wellness experiences can also get answers, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, through The Peninsula Hotels' proprietary digital concierge service, PenChat – which guests access on their own devices using their favourite messaging app. In concert with Life Lived Best, each Peninsula hotel will offer targeted Wellness Concierge assistance, letting guests communicate with their hotel's chefs, spa managers, and fitness centre experts.

An Extension of The Peninsula Promise

With the launch of Life Lived Best, The Peninsula Hotels reaffirms its long-time pledge to providing a superlative guest experience – The Peninsula Promise – while also committing to a more sustainable environmental ethos.

"Our new wellness programming strives to enhance the happiness, comfort, and ease of our guests – concerns which have always been paramount at The Peninsula Hotels," said Gareth Roberts. "But now our promise is extending further, to embrace our local communities and even the planet."

Media Contact

Murphy O'Brien, The Peninsula Hotels, 1 3478216320, peninsula@murphyobrien.com

SOURCE The Peninsula Hotels