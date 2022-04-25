With a Higher Adoption, LFP Batteries will Soon Redefine Sustainability

CARSON CITY, Nev., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries, popularly termed LFP, are soon slated to become a sustainable trend. It is considering the various benefits they offer, especially in view of Tesla, the global EV manufacturing giant, switching to LFP batteries after its lithium-ion batteries' multiple spontaneous combustion incidents. So, one can confidently say that the LFP batteries era will soon begin and sustain. AceVolt is one of the few visionary companies that have proactively adopted the LFP sustainability trend.
In October 2021, Tesla announced that it would switch to LFP batteries. LFP, also known as LiFePO4, is considered a sustainable alternative, given the environmental advantages. Tesla's adoption of LFP will further help increase the significance of LFP, as Tesla is a global and trend-setting EV manufacturing brand.
According to reports, the US-based EV carmaker will use lithium iron phosphate batteries for its standard range of electric vehicles (EVs) globally. The company already uses LFP batteries for its standard range Model 3 manufactured in China.
With more prominent brands across the globe adopting LFP batteries, the governments of many nations are projected to have policies favourable toward adopting LFP batteries and help promote sustainability. Apart from the increased adoption, the LFP batteries' advantages will make a difference.
- A lifespan of over five years
- No active maintenance
- No memory effects
- High charging speed
- Safer and more secure operations
- High-temperature resistance
AceVolt Campower, a highly efficient and eco-friendly portable power station, comprises a battery with LiFePO4 as an essential component. LiFePO4 is non-toxic, non-polluting, and therefore considered more environment-friendly than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which have ruled the battery-based power generation landscape for years.
The spokesperson of AceVolt said, "AceVolt Campower's LifePO4-containing battery ensures efficient camping power generation and prompt supply to campers who step out for camping in the nature." "Over 100 experienced campers were involved in the research and development of the product. As a result, AceVolt Campower empathizes with the needs of modern responsible campers and has proven itself to be a camping portable power station with a distinction," he further added.
Summary
Tesla's global adoption of LFP batteries is a significant move across the market. If Tesla has done it, many others dealing in products requiring lithium batteries may adopt LFP batteries in the time to come. The advantages of LFP batteries drive such crucial moves across the industry. For more information, visit www.acevolt.com.
AceVolt Power
media@acevolt.com
www.acevolt.com
SOURCE AceVolt Power
