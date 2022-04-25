WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS SEES DEMAND WITH TRAVELERS "ALL IN" FOR ALL-INCLUSIVE

Research reveals Americans are seeking stress-free vacations; Brand's first two Wyndham Alltra resorts offer seamless travel experiences to meet this need

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH – the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries – has unveiled results from a new consumer study, indicating strong interest in all-inclusive resorts from travelers. The survey, commissioned by Wyndham and conducted by OnePoll, shows that 75% of travelers believe the best way to travel is to book an all-inclusive trip and 77% believe that an all-inclusive vacation is the least stressful way to travel.

With many Americans now working remotely at least part of the time, travel plans are also shifting with workers' newfound flexibility. Based on the data, 65% of working travelers plan to take a working vacation in 2022, and among these respondents, all-inclusive resorts were the top desired destination. 62% of respondents said that the beach is their top anticipated destination this year, with three in five agreeing that Mexico is a top choice for their next vacation.

Last fall, Wyndham announced a strategic alliance with Playa Hotels & Resorts, and unveiled a new all-inclusive resort brand, Wyndham Alltra. The brand's name, "Alltra," is born from the brand promise of "All-Inclusive Travel for All," keeping with Wyndham's mission of delivering exceptional experiences to the everyday traveler. Wyndham Alltra offers upscale food and beverages, services, amenities, and activities with expressive local flavor at an exceptional value.

The first two resorts in the Wyndham Alltra collection are the family-friendly 458-room Wyndham Alltra Cancun and the adults-only 287-room Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, which both opened in Mexico in December 2021. The brand plans to develop additional upper-midscale, all-inclusive Wyndham Alltra resorts in the Caribbean and other popular resort destinations.

According to the study it was found that the top five things travelers look for when planning a vacation included:

All-inclusive packages – 44%

Beach access – 44%

High-quality restaurants – 44%

Local culture – 43%

Excursions / activities – 43%

Meals, drinks, and activities are all provided in an all-inclusive resort experience, taking the stress out of vacation planning, so travelers can truly relax. The new Alltra resorts provide guests with the opportunity to experience all 5 of the top vacation experiences. Families, in particular, are attracted to this hotel product offering, with two-thirds of parents surveyed citing interest in booking an all-inclusive vacation. Alltra Cancun provides families with a great getaway option where Alltra Playa del Carmen is dedicated to the adults only guest.

"With an increase in daily work and family stress in the past two years, we're seeing demand for simple, stress-free vacations," says Scott LePage, President, Americas at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Our Wyndham Alltra resorts are perfectly suited to deliver a top-notch experience for travelers looking for a seamless beach getaway."

Wyndham Alltra is designed to make it easier for the everyday traveler to find truly outstanding all-inclusive hotel experiences outside of the current upscale and luxury options. This provides an opportunity for hotel developers, owners, and investors to welcome new customers to all-inclusive hotels with unmatched support from Wyndham. The brand invites hoteliers to take advantage of Wyndham's scale, distribution, services and loyalty program through this new all-inclusive brand. Interested in developing a hotel? Get in touch here with our development team to learn more.

