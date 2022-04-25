IMAGE Skincare® Named The #1 Spa and Salon Professional Skincare Brand in the United States

IMAGE Skincare has been named the number-one spa and salon professional skincare brand in the US by Kline & Company in their 2021 report.

LANTANA, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMAGE Skincare has been named the number-one spa and salon professional skincare brand in the US by Kline & Company, a market research firm that publishes the world's most respected and comprehensive beauty industry reports, in their 2021 report.

As a global brand founded by an esthetician and developed by a plastic surgeon, Janna and Dr. Marc Ronert, IMAGE Skincare has always been deeply inspired by skincare professionals. Since 2003, IMAGE Skincare has continuously created naturally effective formulas based on high-performance ingredients, advanced technology and professional expertise, to deliver clinically proven results. In February, IMAGE Skincare launched four new products including a new hero, the MD Restoring Power-C Serum. Today, IMAGE Skincare is recommended by over 30,000 skin experts nationally and continues to digitally evolve in a reborn post-pandemic world.

As a leader in the professional skincare industry, IMAGE sits at the intersection of science and sensory, formulated by physicians from superior clinical and natural ingredients, and tested by a panel of independent skincare professionals. IMAGE has maintained its place at the scientific forefront of the skincare industry, adapting and modernizing formulas to reflect the latest technology and research within the field.

"We are honored to be the number-one spa and salon professional skincare brand in the US," says founder Janna Ronert. "Since its inception, IMAGE has had immense support from the professional community, and that people-driven philosophy has propelled us to number one. We look forward to reaching new benchmarks and sharing our skin-changing science with consumers and professionals globally."

The brand continues to innovate, pioneering initiatives like clean clinical skincare™, releasing new products and most recently, developing the IMAGE Virtual Biosphere, an immersive, interactive digital playground and flagship store experience for consumers and professionals.

To learn more about IMAGE Skincare®, visit imageskincare.com

