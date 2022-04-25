FirstService Residential Welcomes Several Traditions of America Communities to its Pennsylvania Portfolio

Leading Residential Community Association Management Companies Proud to Manage Multiple Traditions of America Communities
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, provides full-service property management services to four Traditions of America communities throughout Pennsylvania. These include Traditions of America at Green Pond in Easton, Traditions of America at West Brandywine in Downingtown, Traditions of America at East Petersburg in East Petersburg and Traditions of America at Locust Valley in Coopersburg.
"We're thrilled to announce our growing partnerships with these communities," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's experience and knowledge of the local market will ensure a successful partnership for years to come."
These impressive 55 and better communities range from 125 to 313 single-family homes and are well-located. Residents take advantage of numerous amenities, including clubhouses, game rooms, golf simulators, pools, tennis and pickleball courts and billiards rooms. They cater to homeowners looking for an active lifestyle.
"These communities were looking for a local management partner with a proven track record and reputation for success," said Jack Boselli, CMCA®, AMC®, PCAM®, president, FirstService Residential. "Traditions of America is a strong brand and we're excited to be a part of what they have created."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
