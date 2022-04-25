Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), NWBI announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $28.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $12.0 million, or 29.7%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $40.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were 7.17% and 0.80% compared to 10.61% and 1.17% for the same quarter last year.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2022. This is the 110th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.
Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, added, "During the quarter we successfully deployed a portion of our liquidity by purchasing two separate loan packages to augment our own loan production and to capitalize on higher market yields. These purchases included a $72 million small business equipment finance pool and a $138 million one- to four-family jumbo mortgage package. We are also very pleased to report a continued favorable trend in expense management over the past five quarters which will be further enhanced by the previously announced consolidation of another 20 branches in early April with expected annual expense savings of approximately $8.0 million. Asset quality metrics also continue to improve from March of last year with nonperforming and classified assets declining by $100.4 million and $147.9 million, respectively, and total delinquency and net charge-offs falling below pre-pandemic levels."
Mr. Seiffert continued "During the quarter our net interest income and net interest margin were once again impacted by the low interest rate environment and excess balance sheet liquidity, but we are encouraged by the recent increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve with market expectations of more rate increases throughout the remainder of the year."
Net interest income decreased by $9.8 million, or 9.8%, to $90.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $100.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, due to a $14.1 million, or 13.8%, decrease in interest income on loans receivable. This decrease in interest income on loans was due to a decrease of $507.7 million, or 4.9%, in the average balance of loans in addition to a reduction in the yield on loans to 3.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from 4.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Also, contributing to the reduction in yield and interest income on loans, was PPP fee accretion of just $1.2 million during the current quarter compared to $4.8 million in the same quarter last year. Partially offsetting this decrease in interest income was a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $1.8 million, or 32.0%, primarily due to a decrease in our cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from 0.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as a result of low market interest rates over the past year. Partially offsetting the decline in deposit interest rates was growth in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $180.2 million, or 1.9%. The net effect of these changes, as well as the continued build of excess liquidity, caused the Company's net interest margin to decrease to 2.75% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from 3.18% for the same quarter last year.
The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $147.9 million, or 31.6%, to $319.9 million, or 3.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2022 from $467.7 million, or 4.51% of total loans, at March 31, 2021. Total delinquent loans also decreased to $75.4 million, or just 0.74% of loans receivable, at March 31, 2022 from $122.8 million, or 1.18% of gross loans, at March 31, 2021. In addition, net charge-offs were just 0.06% during the current quarter compared to 0.19% during the same quarter last year. As a result of these improvements in asset quality, the Company once again recognized a negative provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to a $5.6 million credit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Noninterest income decreased by $6.2 million, or 19.4%, to $25.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $32.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $4.6 million, or 75.7%, to $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market. In addition, there was a decrease in insurance commission income of $2.5 million, or 100.0% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the sale of the insurance business during the second quarter of 2021.
Noninterest expense decreased by $4.2 million, or 4.9%, to $81.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $86.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease primarily resulted from a $2.0 million, or 43.8%, decrease in professional services to $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $4.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the use of third-party experts to recruit talent and assist with our digital strategy rollout in the prior year. Also contributing to this favorable variance was a decrease of $1.0 million, or 11.5%, in premises and occupancy costs to $7.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $8.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to the cost savings from the prior year's branch optimization initiative. Lastly, other expense decreased $1.0 million, or 29.8%, to $2.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $3.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the increase in the discount rate used to calculate our pension liability and related pension expense. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense of $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to the branch optimization initiative announced during the fourth quarter of 2021.
The provision for income taxes decreased by $4.0 million, or 34.4%, to $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in income before taxes in the current year.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2022, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
March 31,
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,161,006
1,279,259
979,290
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,542,170, $1,565,002 and $1,430,352, respectively)
1,442,098
1,548,592
1,430,131
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $677,376, $751,513 and $593,232, respectively)
737,730
768,154
604,284
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
3,340,834
3,596,005
3,013,705
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale
19,272
25,056
46,270
Residential mortgage loans
3,102,617
2,969,564
2,925,408
Home equity loans
1,286,520
1,319,931
1,407,524
Consumer loans
1,895,981
1,838,748
1,554,355
Commercial real estate loans
2,959,893
3,015,484
3,289,436
Commercial loans
874,751
847,609
1,145,047
Total loans receivable
10,139,034
10,016,392
10,368,040
Allowance for credit losses
(99,295)
(102,241)
(123,997)
Loans receivable, net
10,039,739
9,914,151
10,244,043
FHLB stock, at cost
13,318
14,184
21,861
Accrued interest receivable
26,268
25,599
28,732
Real estate owned, net
929
873
1,738
Premises and equipment, net
149,970
156,524
158,784
Bank-owned life insurance
254,109
256,213
252,599
Goodwill
380,997
380,997
382,356
Other intangible assets, net
11,654
12,836
18,342
Other assets
155,585
144,126
148,196
Total assets
$ 14,373,403
14,501,508
14,270,356
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,128,849
3,099,526
3,000,019
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,891,622
2,940,442
2,826,461
Money market deposit accounts
2,680,613
2,629,882
2,521,881
Savings deposits
2,367,438
2,303,760
2,229,214
Time deposits
1,251,878
1,327,555
1,535,519
Total deposits
12,320,400
12,301,165
12,113,094
Borrowed funds
121,436
139,093
253,617
Subordinated debt
123,670
123,575
—
Junior subordinated debentures
129,119
129,054
128,859
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
44,022
44,582
44,024
Accrued interest payable
563
1,804
659
Other liabilities
110,681
178,664
189,109
Total liabilities
12,849,891
12,917,937
12,729,362
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,686,373, 126,612,183 and 127,222,648 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,267
1,266
1,272
Additional paid-in capital
1,012,308
1,010,405
1,018,822
Retained earnings
612,481
609,529
571,612
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(102,544)
(37,629)
(50,712)
Total shareholders' equity
1,523,512
1,583,571
1,540,994
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,373,403
14,501,508
14,270,356
Equity to assets
10.60 %
10.92 %
10.80 %
Tangible common equity to assets*
8.09 %
8.43 %
8.22 %
Book value per share
$ 12.03
12.51
12.11
Tangible book value per share*
$ 8.93
9.40
8.96
Closing market price per share
$ 13.51
14.16
14.45
Full time equivalent employees
2,268
2,332
2,443
Number of banking offices
170
170
170
* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 88,174
95,295
97,475
95,255
102,318
Mortgage-backed securities
6,360
5,743
5,840
5,680
4,200
Taxable investment securities
677
640
649
693
634
Tax-free investment securities
674
688
628
594
575
FHLB stock dividends
81
82
71
138
116
Interest-earning deposits
467
467
352
192
183
Total interest income
96,433
102,915
105,015
102,552
108,026
Interest expense:
Deposits
3,751
4,295
4,540
4,773
5,514
Borrowed funds
2,059
1,964
2,056
2,050
2,054
Total interest expense
5,810
6,259
6,596
6,823
7,568
Net interest income
90,623
96,656
98,419
95,729
100,458
Provision for credit losses
(1,481)
(1,909)
(4,354)
—
(5,620)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
92,104
98,565
102,773
95,729
106,078
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
(2)
(4)
(46)
(105)
(21)
Service charges and fees
13,067
13,500
13,199
12,744
12,394
Trust and other financial services income
7,012
6,820
7,182
7,435
6,484
Insurance commission income
—
—
44
1,043
2,546
Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net
(29)
71
247
166
(42)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,983
1,343
1,332
1,639
1,736
Mortgage banking income
1,465
2,120
3,941
3,811
6,020
Gain on sale of insurance business
—
—
—
25,327
—
Other operating income
2,244
3,192
3,287
2,648
2,836
Total noninterest income
25,740
27,042
29,186
54,708
31,953
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
46,917
48,691
49,063
48,894
47,239
Premises and occupancy costs
7,797
7,104
7,745
7,410
8,814
Office operations
3,383
3,144
4,143
3,317
3,165
Collections expense
520
602
411
303
616
Processing expenses
12,548
13,639
13,517
15,151
13,456
Marketing expenses
2,128
2,054
2,102
2,101
1,980
Federal deposit insurance premiums
1,129
1,131
1,184
1,353
1,307
Professional services
2,573
4,513
4,295
4,231
4,582
Amortization of intangible assets
1,183
1,205
1,321
1,433
1,594
Real estate owned expense
37
44
94
85
75
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
1,374
2,812
—
632
9
Other expenses
2,355
1,346
2,227
1,422
3,354
Total noninterest expense
81,944
86,285
86,102
86,332
86,191
Income before income taxes
35,900
39,322
45,857
64,105
51,840
Income tax expense
7,613
9,266
10,794
15,138
11,603
Net income
$ 28,287
30,056
35,063
48,967
40,237
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.22
0.24
0.28
0.38
0.32
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.22
0.24
0.27
0.38
0.32
Annualized return on average equity
7.17 %
7.65 %
8.86 %
12.58 %
10.61 %
Annualized return on average assets
0.80 %
0.82 %
0.97 %
1.37 %
1.17 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
10.14 %
10.02 %
11.92 %
16.66 %
14.31 %
Efficiency ratio **
68.22 %
66.51 %
66.44 %
67.35 %
63.88 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***
2.23 %
2.25 %
2.33 %
2.35 %
2.45 %
* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
*** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Nonaccrual loans current:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 1,884
1,354
2,015
189
164
Home equity loans
1,376
1,212
1,267
170
268
Consumer loans
1,148
1,336
1,465
188
225
Commercial real estate loans
79,810
106,233
111,075
138,820
146,304
Commercial loans
6,060
6,098
17,021
17,545
6,361
Total nonaccrual loans current
$ 90,278
116,233
132,843
156,912
153,322
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 760
244
99
68
1,261
Home equity loans
195
223
328
229
340
Consumer loans
190
241
152
230
254
Commercial real estate loans
333
239
205
1,589
965
Commercial loans
4
53
102
406
1,538
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
$ 1,482
1,000
886
2,522
4,358
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 830
1,163
527
207
813
Home equity loans
371
61
142
310
417
Consumer loans
280
292
291
297
649
Commercial real estate loans
—
364
419
198
1,877
Commercial loans
—
218
170
21
7,919
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
$ 1,481
2,098
1,549
1,033
11,675
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,976
7,641
8,069
10,007
9,333
Home equity loans
2,968
4,262
4,745
6,256
7,044
Consumer loans
1,782
2,069
2,184
2,341
3,625
Commercial real estate loans
21,399
24,063
25,562
23,564
29,737
Commercial loans
795
1,105
1,104
4,126
4,860
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more
$ 30,920
39,140
41,664
46,294
54,599
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 124,161
158,471
176,942
206,761
223,954
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 124,161
158,471
176,942
206,761
223,954
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
420
331
386
302
197
Nonperforming loans
124,581
158,802
177,328
207,063
224,151
Real estate owned, net
929
873
809
1,353
1,738
Nonperforming assets
$ 125,510
159,675
178,137
208,416
225,889
Nonaccrual troubled debt restructuring *
$ 16,015
17,216
12,858
8,951
7,390
Accruing troubled debt restructuring
12,686
13,072
13,664
18,480
20,120
Total troubled debt restructuring
$ 28,701
30,288
26,522
27,431
27,510
Nonperforming loans to total loans
1.23 %
1.59 %
1.74 %
2.01 %
2.16 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.87 %
1.10 %
1.24 %
1.46 %
1.58 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.98 %
1.02 %
1.08 %
1.14 %
1.20 %
Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances
0.98 %
1.03 %
1.09 %
1.17 %
1.24 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
79.70 %
64.38 %
61.90 %
56.66 %
55.32 %
* Amounts included in nonperforming loans above.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
At March 31, 2022
Pass
Special mention *
Substandard **
Doubtful
Loss
Loans receivable
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,108,366
—
13,523
—
—
3,121,889
Home equity loans
1,280,342
—
6,178
—
—
1,286,520
Consumer loans
1,892,162
—
3,819
—
—
1,895,981
Total Personal Banking
6,280,870
—
23,520
—
—
6,304,390
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,633,808
62,091
263,994
—
—
2,959,893
Commercial loans
839,125
3,277
32,349
—
—
874,751
Total Commercial Banking
3,472,933
65,368
296,343
—
—
3,834,644
Total loans
$ 9,753,803
65,368
319,863
—
—
10,139,034
At December 31, 2021
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,978,080
—
16,540
—
—
2,994,620
Home equity loans
1,312,820
—
7,111
—
—
1,319,931
Consumer loans
1,834,478
—
4,270
—
—
1,838,748
Total Personal Banking
6,125,378
—
27,921
—
—
6,153,299
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,639,676
74,123
301,685
—
—
3,015,484
Commercial loans
808,323
5,730
33,556
—
—
847,609
Total Commercial Banking
3,447,999
79,853
335,241
—
—
3,863,093
Total loans
$ 9,573,377
79,853
363,162
—
—
10,016,392
At September 30, 2021
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,972,489
—
17,032
—
—
2,989,521
Home equity loans
1,342,479
—
7,869
—
—
1,350,348
Consumer loans
1,812,360
—
4,476
—
—
1,816,836
Total Personal Banking
6,127,328
—
29,377
—
—
6,156,705
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,799,592
63,034
299,925
—
—
3,162,551
Commercial loans
813,665
10,976
55,071
—
—
879,712
Total Commercial Banking
3,613,257
74,010
354,996
—
—
4,042,263
Total loans
$ 9,740,585
74,010
384,373
—
—
10,198,968
At June 30, 2021
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,937,418
—
17,133
—
—
2,954,551
Home equity loans
1,367,765
—
8,463
—
—
1,376,228
Consumer loans
1,741,872
—
3,359
—
—
1,745,231
Total Personal Banking
6,047,055
—
28,955
—
—
6,076,010
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,781,734
73,167
360,288
—
—
3,215,189
Commercial loans
943,665
11,266
63,850
—
—
1,018,781
Total Commercial Banking
3,725,399
84,433
424,138
—
—
4,233,970
Total loans
$ 9,772,454
84,433
453,093
—
—
10,309,980
At March 31, 2021
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,950,103
—
21,575
—
—
2,971,678
Home equity loans
1,396,757
—
10,767
—
—
1,407,524
Consumer loans
1,547,502
—
6,853
—
—
1,554,355
Total Personal Banking
5,894,362
—
39,195
—
—
5,933,557
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,801,082
120,345
368,009
—
—
3,289,436
Commercial loans
1,061,884
22,623
60,540
—
—
1,145,047
Total Commercial Banking
3,862,966
142,968
428,549
—
—
4,434,483
Total loans
$ 9,757,328
142,968
467,744
—
—
10,368,040
*
Includes $4.4 million, $14.9 million, $16.7 million, $16.7 million, and $26.4 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.
**
Includes $71.9 million, $81.5 million, $110.4 million, $122.5 million, and $143.2 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
March 31,
*
December 31,
*
September 30,
*
June 30,
*
March 31,
*
(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
281
$ 24,057
0.8 %
277
$ 20,567
0.7 %
17
$ 765
— %
13
$ 606
— %
248
$ 22,236
0.7 %
Home equity loans
105
3,867
0.3 %
112
3,153
0.2 %
101
3,351
0.2 %
91
3,677
0.3 %
84
3,334
0.2 %
Consumer loans
523
6,043
0.3 %
589
6,536
0.4 %
576
6,146
0.3 %
532
5,571
0.3 %
535
5,732
0.4 %
Commercial real estate loans
25
3,643
0.1 %
17
17,065
0.6 %
19
2,004
0.1 %
13
2,857
0.1 %
33
12,240
0.4 %
Commercial loans
16
1,268
0.1 %
12
193
— %
10
692
0.1 %
15
686
0.1 %
16
3,032
0.3 %
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
950
$ 38,878
0.4 %
1,007
$ 47,514
0.5 %
723
$ 12,958
0.1 %
664
$ 13,397
0.1 %
916
$ 46,574
0.4 %
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
24
$ 1,950
0.1 %
59
$ 5,433
0.2 %
55
$ 4,907
0.2 %
58
$ 4,051
0.1 %
26
$ 2,062
0.1 %
Home equity loans
28
1,138
0.1 %
30
949
0.1 %
29
1,024
0.1 %
36
1,502
0.1 %
31
953
0.1 %
Consumer loans
159
1,839
0.1 %
195
2,006
0.1 %
180
1,757
0.1 %
181
1,988
0.1 %
169
1,868
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
1
112
— %
5
769
— %
8
1,170
— %
9
1,335
— %
14
7,609
0.2 %
Commercial loans
3
103
— %
10
727
0.1 %
2
170
— %
2
27
— %
12
8,979
0.8 %
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
215
$ 5,142
0.1 %
299
$ 9,884
0.1 %
274
$ 9,028
0.1 %
286
$ 8,903
0.1 %
252
$ 21,471
0.2 %
Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **
Residential mortgage loans
47
$ 3,976
0.1 %
87
$ 7,641
0.3 %
95
$ 8,069
0.3 %
115
$ 10,007
0.3 %
121
$ 9,333
0.3 %
Home equity loans
91
2,968
0.2 %
105
4,262
0.3 %
119
4,745
0.4 %
146
6,256
0.5 %
176
7,044
0.5 %
Consumer loans
287
2,202
0.1 %
296
2,400
0.1 %
308
2,568
0.1 %
356
2,643
0.2 %
454
3,822
0.2 %
Commercial real estate loans
41
21,399
0.7 %
52
24,063
0.8 %
59
25,562
0.8 %
83
23,564
0.7 %
113
29,737
0.9 %
Commercial loans
10
795
0.1 %
8
1,105
0.1 %
10
1,104
0.1 %
18
4,126
0.4 %
31
4,860
0.4 %
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
476
$ 31,340
0.3 %
548
$ 39,471
0.4 %
591
$ 42,048
0.4 %
718
$ 46,596
0.5 %
895
$ 54,796
0.5 %
Total loans delinquent
1,641
$ 75,360
0.7 %
1,854
$ 96,869
1.0 %
1,588
$ 64,034
0.6 %
1,668
$ 68,896
0.7 %
2,063
$ 122,841
1.2 %
*
Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
**
Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $7.1 million, $7.3 million, $8.4 million, $10.3 million, and $12.7 million at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Beginning balance
$ 102,241
109,767
117,330
123,997
134,427
Provision
(1,481)
(1,909)
(4,354)
—
(5,620)
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(1,183)
(784)
(1,263)
(770)
(855)
Charge-offs home equity
(447)
(1,299)
(1,474)
(379)
(228)
Charge-offs consumer
(1,723)
(2,897)
(2,148)
(2,401)
(2,603)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(1,024)
(2,652)
(1,581)
(3,964)
(4,626)
Charge-offs commercial
(681)
(2,586)
(412)
(1,161)
(54)
Recoveries
3,593
4,601
3,669
2,008
3,556
Ending balance
$ 99,295
102,241
109,767
117,330
123,997
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.06 %
0.22 %
0.12 %
0.26 %
0.19 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Quarter ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (i)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 2,980,788
25,542
3.43 %
$ 2,977,942
25,269
3.39 %
$ 2,959,794
25,398
3.43 %
$ 2,935,034
25,609
3.49 %
$ 3,007,439
26,366
3.51 %
Home equity loans
1,293,986
11,472
3.60 %
1,328,553
11,750
3.51 %
1,356,131
11,993
3.51 %
1,380,794
12,232
3.55 %
1,432,009
12,815
3.63 %
Consumer loans
1,799,037
14,907
3.36 %
1,756,620
15,514
3.50 %
1,728,563
16,220
3.72 %
1,589,739
14,555
3.67 %
1,463,284
14,566
4.04 %
Commercial real estate loans
3,000,204
29,757
3.97 %
3,113,924
34,062
4.28 %
3,205,839
35,305
4.31 %
3,257,810
33,349
4.05 %
3,313,892
38,471
4.64 %
Commercial loans
824,770
6,897
3.34 %
855,998
9,154
4.18 %
975,603
9,096
3.65 %
1,133,969
9,978
3.48 %
1,189,812
10,566
3.55 %
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
9,898,785
88,575
3.63 %
10,033,037
95,749
3.79 %
10,225,930
98,012
3.80 %
10,297,346
95,723
3.73 %
10,406,436
102,784
4.01 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,945,173
6,360
1.31 %
1,894,683
5,743
1.21 %
1,832,876
5,840
1.27 %
1,756,227
5,680
1.29 %
1,324,558
4,200
1.27 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
373,694
1,540
1.65 %
358,558
1,535
1.71 %
348,619
1,466
1.68 %
364,414
1,466
1.61 %
331,358
1,381
1.67 %
FHLB stock, at cost
13,870
81
2.38 %
14,459
82
2.25 %
21,607
71
1.31 %
23,107
138
2.40 %
21,811
116
2.17 %
Other interest-earning deposits
1,218,960
467
0.15 %
1,168,449
467
0.16 %
905,130
352
0.15 %
810,741
192
0.09 %
801,119
183
0.09 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,450,482
97,023
2.93 %
13,469,186
103,576
3.05 %
13,334,162
105,741
3.15 %
13,251,835
103,199
3.12 %
12,885,282
108,664
3.42 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
973,092
1,004,905
1,074,122
1,104,924
1,102,477
Total assets
$ 14,423,574
$ 14,474,091
$ 14,408,284
$ 14,356,759
$ 13,987,759
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits
$ 2,334,494
592
0.10 %
$ 2,282,606
622
0.11 %
$ 2,271,365
603
0.11 %
$ 2,255,578
590
0.10 %
$ 2,118,030
625
0.12 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,875,430
321
0.05 %
2,933,466
411
0.06 %
2,890,905
414
0.06 %
2,840,949
407
0.06 %
2,783,429
429
0.06 %
Money market deposit accounts
2,668,105
653
0.10 %
2,618,177
656
0.10 %
2,565,159
637
0.10 %
2,537,629
621
0.10 %
2,497,495
657
0.11 %
Time deposits
1,292,608
2,185
0.69 %
1,356,513
2,606
0.76 %
1,423,041
2,886
0.80 %
1,493,947
3,155
0.85 %
1,583,525
3,803
0.97 %
Borrowed funds (f)
135,289
158
0.47 %
135,038
159
0.47 %
131,199
154
0.47 %
131,240
150
0.46 %
143,806
154
0.43 %
Subordinated debt (g)
123,608
1,250
4.05 %
123,514
1,180
3.82 %
123,513
1,277
4.10 %
123,443
1,264
4.11 %
123,357
1,258
4.14 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,077
651
2.02 %
129,012
625
1.89 %
128,946
625
1.90 %
128,882
636
1.95 %
128,817
642
1.99 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,558,611
5,810
0.25 %
9,578,326
6,259
0.26 %
9,534,128
6,596
0.27 %
9,511,668
6,823
0.29 %
9,378,459
7,568
0.33 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (h)
3,060,698
3,093,518
3,058,819
3,036,202
2,805,206
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
203,537
242,620
244,402
247,930
265,667
Total liabilities
12,822,846
12,914,464
12,837,349
12,795,800
12,449,332
Shareholders' equity
1,600,728
1,559,627
1,570,935
1,560,959
1,538,427
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,423,574
$ 14,474,091
$ 14,408,284
$ 14,356,759
$ 13,987,759
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
91,213
2.68 %
97,317
2.79 %
99,145
2.87 %
96,376
2.84 %
101,096
3.09 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,891,871
2.75 %
$ 3,890,860
2.89 %
$ 3,800,034
2.97 %
$ 3,740,167
2.91 %
$ 3,506,823
3.18 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.41X
1.41X
1.40X
1.39X
1.37X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
On September 9, 2020, the Company issued $125.0 million of 4.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity of September 15, 2030.
(h)
Average cost of deposits were 0.12%, 0.14%, 0.15%, 0.16%, and 0.19%, respectively.
(i)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 3.61%, 3.77%, 3.79%, 3.71%, and 3.99%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.45%, 1.48%, 1.47%, 1.41%, and 1.46%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 2.91%, 3.03%, 3.13%, 3.10%, and 3.40%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.66%, 2.77%, 2.86%, 2.82%, and 3.07%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 2.73%, 2.87%, 2.95%, 2.89%, and 3.16%, respectively.
SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.