Wondershare Kicks Off Spring with a String of Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Technology, the world's leading creative software company is pleased to announce recent honors received for their flagship video editing software, Filmora.

GetApp (by Gartner Digital Markets), the premier online resource for businesses exploring SaaS products placed Filmora in their list of Category Leaders in Video Editing, alongside some of the market's top brands. GetApp scored Filmora based on the following criteria:

Ease of use

Value for money

Users' likelihood to recommend

Customer support

Functionality (based on user reviews, public data sources, and data from tech vendors)

"We are very proud and excited that GetApp has awarded Filmora as one of their category leaders in video editing," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "We have worked hard to create a software that is not only accessible by creators all around the world, but that empowers them to bring their imagination to life."

Business and software review site, G2Crowd also named Filmora, PDFelement, Recoverit, PixCut, and FilmoraPro in their Spring 2022 awards. This continues the 17-quarter streak that Wondershare has been a leader in the G2Crowd report.

Filmora - G2 Crowd Report Spring 2022 "Leader of Video Editing"

PDFelement - G2 Crowd Report "Best Software Awards 2022 - Top 50 Office Products" （The award is an annual selection）and G2 Crowd Report Spring 2022 "Leader of PDF Editor"

Recoverit - G2 Crowd Report Spring 2022 "Leader of File Recovery"

PixCut - G2 Crowd Report Spring 2022 "High Performer of Photo Editing"

FilmoraPro - G2 Crowd Report Spring 2022 "High Performer of Photo Editing"

Additionally, Filmora made it into Mac Informer's Editor's Pick award.

"My favorite feature is the ability to share the resulting video clips directly from the program's interface," said Ashley Griggs, senior editor of Mac Informer. "You can publish your work on websites like YouTube, Vimeo or Facebook with just a few clicks."

With individuals taking more prominent roles in the creator economy, the metaverse, and the new era of video creativity, Wondershare is committed to continue serving users and businesses globally with convenient, easy-to-use, and cost-effective products.

In February 2022, Wondershare announced the release of Filmora 11, which features special effects plugins, Boris FX and NewBlue FX, enabling creators to create professional-quality videos that are on-par with the filmmaking industry's highest standards with simple drag and drop features.

Wondershare's suite of products including:

Video creativity solutions: Filmora, FilmoraGo, DemoCreator, Anireel, PixCut and UniConverter

PDF solutions: PDFelement, Document Cloud, PDF Reader

Diagram & Graphics: EdrawMax, EdrawMind, Mockitt, EdrawProj

Utilities: Recoverit, Dr.Fone, MobileTrans, FamiSafe

For more information about Wondershare's product lines, please visit the website: https://www.wondershare.com/ or follow the official social media accounts on YouTube , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

