Wondershare Kicks Off Spring with a String of Awards

Wondershare Filmora and other products are honored by Gartner Digital Markets, G2Crowd, and Mac Informer
VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Technology, the world's leading creative software company is pleased to announce recent honors received for their flagship video editing software, Filmora.
GetApp (by Gartner Digital Markets), the premier online resource for businesses exploring SaaS products placed Filmora in their list of Category Leaders in Video Editing, alongside some of the market's top brands. GetApp scored Filmora based on the following criteria:
- Ease of use
- Value for money
- Users' likelihood to recommend
- Customer support
- Functionality (based on user reviews, public data sources, and data from tech vendors)
"We are very proud and excited that GetApp has awarded Filmora as one of their category leaders in video editing," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "We have worked hard to create a software that is not only accessible by creators all around the world, but that empowers them to bring their imagination to life."
Business and software review site, G2Crowd also named Filmora, PDFelement, Recoverit, PixCut, and FilmoraPro in their Spring 2022 awards. This continues the 17-quarter streak that Wondershare has been a leader in the G2Crowd report.
Filmora - G2 Crowd Report Spring 2022 "Leader of Video Editing"
PDFelement - G2 Crowd Report "Best Software Awards 2022 - Top 50 Office Products" （The award is an annual selection）and G2 Crowd Report Spring 2022 "Leader of PDF Editor"
Recoverit - G2 Crowd Report Spring 2022 "Leader of File Recovery"
PixCut - G2 Crowd Report Spring 2022 "High Performer of Photo Editing"
FilmoraPro - G2 Crowd Report Spring 2022 "High Performer of Photo Editing"
Additionally, Filmora made it into Mac Informer's Editor's Pick award.
"My favorite feature is the ability to share the resulting video clips directly from the program's interface," said Ashley Griggs, senior editor of Mac Informer. "You can publish your work on websites like YouTube, Vimeo or Facebook with just a few clicks."
With individuals taking more prominent roles in the creator economy, the metaverse, and the new era of video creativity, Wondershare is committed to continue serving users and businesses globally with convenient, easy-to-use, and cost-effective products.
In February 2022, Wondershare announced the release of Filmora 11, which features special effects plugins, Boris FX and NewBlue FX, enabling creators to create professional-quality videos that are on-par with the filmmaking industry's highest standards with simple drag and drop features.
Wondershare's suite of products including:
Video creativity solutions: Filmora, FilmoraGo, DemoCreator, Anireel, PixCut and UniConverter
PDF solutions: PDFelement, Document Cloud, PDF Reader
Diagram & Graphics: EdrawMax, EdrawMind, Mockitt, EdrawProj
Utilities: Recoverit, Dr.Fone, MobileTrans, FamiSafe
For more information about Wondershare's product lines, please visit the website: https://www.wondershare.com/ or follow the official social media accounts on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
About Wondershare
Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.
Media Contact
Shearer Wang
Wondershare
shearerw@wondershare.com
SOURCE Wondershare
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.