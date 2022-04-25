VAUNT ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION SERIES A FUNDING ROUND

Leaders from Across Sports, Streaming, Entertainment, NFTs, Cryptocurrency Take Vaunt to a New Level

Funding Will Assist Vaunt to Expand the Scope of Events and Talents Across-the-Globe

Vaunt's Business Model Empowers Players and Performers to Monetize on Their Talents Connecting with Fans in Entirely New Ways

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Roger Mason Jr. and Co-Founder and President, Omari Ware, created Vaunt Inc. (Vaunt) as a platform for athletes and artists to monetize their talents and stream globally for live and digital viewers. Today, Vaunt announces a $5 million Series A funding round to elevate the brand and potential of the business to the next level. Vaunt will use the funding to attract even more talented collaborations and projects for audiences to enjoy. The funding round includes investments from Metaverse infrastructure platform InfiniteWorld, returning investor Elysian Park Ventures (the Dodgers' ownership group), True Culture Fund—a minority business financing mechanism, as well as former Super Bowl Champion, Justin Tuck, and former NBA Players Association Executive Director, Michele Roberts. Vaunt will be a key player in the changing paradigm of streaming and live content.

Vaunt's business creates opportunities for live event sports competitions. Accompanied by the future of online sports betting and the proliferation of cryptocurrency and NFTs, Vaunt is poised to create intersections and collaborations otherwise not happening. The future of sports and entertainment will occur in-person, streaming, and in the metaverse—Vaunt will be in all three.

"When we created Vaunt, we envisioned a company where players and artists can display their talents and competitiveness both inside-and-out of their crafts," said Vaunt Co-founder and CEO, Roger Mason Jr. "We are so proud for Vaunt to take this step forward and prepared for us to go even further. The opportunities for this brand and company are endless."

InfiniteWorld is proud to be one of the ultimate partners for Vaunt and the future of their web3 sports and entertainment company that no doubt will transform and create opportunities for athletes and artists to monetize their talents and stream globally for live and digital viewers," said Addison McKenzie, Co-Founder of InfiniteWorld. "We look forward to Vaunt's growth as the leading IP sports and entertainment globally."

"I knew from my early days with Turner, and then later years with helping create opportunities like The Match, that destination event programming works," said Vaunt investor and former President of Turner Broadcasting, David Levy. "Event sports competitions that also embrace sports betting should be very successful with hard to reach, younger generations."

"I was attracted to Vaunt's mission and objectives to both create quality content and lift the floor for players and performers," said former NBA Players Association Executive Director, Michele Roberts. "We are only getting started and this announcement is proof. Our events and programs will be in a town or on a screen near you soon."

"So many athletes are relegated to their one sport or one competition, often boxed-in," said former Super Bowl Champion, Justin Tuck. "With Vaunt's mission and vision aligned with this funding opportunity, many more athletes will be able to exhibit their talents and do well for themselves."

About Vaunt: Vaunt is a Sports and Entertainment intellectual property (IP) development company that creates and produces alternative sports competitions and content. Vaunt partners with athletes, artists, and entertainers to develop unique interactive fan experiences that fuse entertainment with technology, social, sports betting, and merchandise including collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). From ideation to implementation, Vaunt provides the infrastructure for talent to monetize their passions while cultivating community and building sustainable and scalable brands. Vaunt was founded by former NBA Star and business executive Roger Mason Jr. and startup and technology executive Omari Ware. To learn more, visit www.vaunt.com. You can also find us on Twitter @Vaunt and Instagram @Vaunt.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vaunt-announces-5-million-series-a-funding-round-301531487.html

SOURCE VAUNT