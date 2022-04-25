Global HR Advisory Kincentric welcomes Peter Clark and Jeff Jolton

Peter Clark joins Kincentric as EMEA Regional Leader; Jeffrey Jolton joins Culture & Engagement practice as Managing Director of Research & Insights

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart Company, today announced the addition of Peter Clark as the EMEA Regional Leader and Jeffrey Jolton as Managing Director of Research & Insights.

Peter Clark, EMEA Regional Leader

Clark brings deep expertise in organizational and HR advisory services and will work to help clients across EMEA transform their organizational culture, improve employee engagement and develop their leaders and talent to enable business strategies. Following stints with Accenture and BCG, Clark has built a strong career advising organizations around complex business issues and strategy. In 2010, he started consultancy firm Aleron, focused on data-driven organizational advisory services in the UK as well as in-depth research on the talent landscape in the Middle East. In 2014, he co-founded Qlearsite, a leading employee experience platform. Clark decided to join Kincentric to follow his passion working with clients to solve complex talent and organizational challenges leveraging data-driven insights.

Jeffrey Jolton, Ph.D., Managing Director, Research and Insights

Jolton has more than 20 years of experience working with organizations around the world, providing insights and developing innovative approaches and analyses to support successful workplace transformation programs and talent management initiatives. He will be responsible for evolving Kincentric's Employee Engagement analytics and reporting to enhance client insight and enable data-driven outcomes. Most recently, Jolton served as a Managing Director in the People Analytics practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he focused on enhancing and delivering employee listening solutions, HR analytics and organizational transformation programs. Jolton holds a Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology and has contributed thought leadership and innovation to the I/O psychology field at large, producing over 100 presentations and publications, leading to his recent induction as a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

"We are thrilled to have Peter and Jeff join our team and are excited by the experience and insight they will bring to accelerate Kincentric growth globally," says Jamie MacArthur, Global Head of Kincentric. "Their deep experience advising clients on business and culture transformation, leadership, talent and employee experience, as well as their focus on people analytics and business results will help us to deliver on our mission to help our clients unlock the power of people and teams."

About Kincentric

Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart Company, helps organizations unlock the power of people and teams to ignite change and drive better business results. With decades of experience and specialist expertise in areas such as culture, employee engagement, leadership assessment and development, HR and talent advisory, and diversity, equity and inclusion, Kincentric uses data-driven insights to architect solutions that add value, enhance agility and increase organizational effectiveness. For more information, visit kincentric.com.

