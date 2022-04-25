Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Colorado-based Ryan Insurance Strategy Consultants

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Greenwood Village, Colorado-based Ryan Insurance Strategy Consultants. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 1990, Ryan Insurance Strategy Consultants assists financial advisors with insurance recommendations for their clients. With its research focused on life, disability and long-term care insurance planning, the Ryan team performs due diligence on new and existing insurance plans prior to recommending any insurance solution. Ryan also helps administer association group insurance benefit programs that insure thousands of financial advisors for their own personal insurance needs. John Ryan and his associates will continue operating from their current location under the direction of Kevin Garvin, head of Affinity North America for Gallagher's retail property/casualty brokerage operations.
"Ryan's strong relationships with leading financial planning associations will help us deepen and expand our existing footprint in professional lines programs into new and growing segments," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am excited to welcome John and his colleagues to Gallagher."
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.
