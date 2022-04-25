Acumatica Awarded Silver EcoVadis Medal for Sustainability

Cloud ERP Company Ranks in the top 25% of all Companies Assessed
KIRKLAND, Wash., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been awarded a silver medal for its sustainability management and performance by EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.
EcoVadis ranks Acumatica in the top 25% of all companies it assessed, and in the top 9% of Acumatica's industry competitors. EcoVadis measures companies across four pillars: environment, labor and human rights, sustainable procurement, and ethics. This recognition highlights Acumatica's commitment to reducing its environmental impact and promoting sustainable business practices, both in the company and across its community.
"We are honored to be recognized for our sustainability efforts," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "We're dedicated to reducing our environmental impact and promoting more sustainable ways of doing business for our customers. We will continue to hold ourselves accountable to measurable outcomes and partner with our community of customers, partners, and peers to make meaningful progress on this vital issue."
EcoVadis' evidence-based ratings are validated by a global team of experts and are adapted to more than 200 industry categories, 160 countries, and companies of all sizes. Its actionable scorecards provide benchmarks, insights, and a guided improvement journey for environmental, social, and ethical practices.
About Acumatica
Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.
