AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Alscott, Incorporated

Missouri Insurance Company Joins National Broker

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce that Alscott, Inc. (Alscott) of Lee's Summit, Missouri has joined AssuredPartners. The team of five will remain under the current operational leadership of David Salavitch. The agency currently reports $2 million in annualized revenues.

"For over 35 years, we have been bridging the gap between the construction world and the surety world. We earn the trust and respect of our clients and carriers through the impact we make on their organizations, and now with AssuredPartners we are thrilled to expand our resource footprint for bond programs, while remaining focused on a high level of service for our clients," said David Salavitch.

Missouri Regional President at AssuredPartners Randy Russell said, "We are delighted to welcome Alscott to AssuredPartners, and having their team join us is an exciting new partnership. Their expertise in the construction and surety industry will add additional perspective to our already robust specialty offerings in this space and in the Missouri region."

"Having Alscott as a partner will allow us greater offering to clients in the construction, surety, and bonding space," stated AssuredPartners President Randy Larsen. "Their extensive experience in the construction industry provide a unique point of view that will be beneficial to clients. We are pleased to offer even more services and options and welcome them to AssuredPartners."

For more information on Alscott, please visit: https://www.alscottinc.com/

ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC

Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners is a full-service insurance broker providing commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits through consulting and services. With over 7,500 employees located in offices throughout North America, London, Belgium and Scotland, AssuredPartners is in the business of building relationships. While cementing powerful, lasting relationships built on trust earned from working openly and honestly with our partners. That's what we call, Power through Partnership. For more information, call 513-624-1779, email jamie.reinert@assuredpartners.com or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

