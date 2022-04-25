Blockware Intelligence Publishes New Report 'Bitcoin is Certainty in an Uncertain World'

New research reveals key insights surrounding macroeconomic uncertainty and Bitcoin's role.
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockware Solutions (BWS), an industry leader in blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining, is excited to unveil their new report from propriety research arm Blockware Intelligence titled Bitcoin is Certainty in an Uncertain World.
This new report uncovers how Bitcoin is highly resistant to any changes that could alter its value proposition of being a perfectly scarce, portable, durable, divisible, and fungible savings technology. The report also examines the historical impact of high inflation on the performance of various traditional asset classes including commodities, fixed income, and equity markets.
Bitcoin is Certainty in an Uncertain World also dives into:
- Macroeconomic uncertainty is creating turmoil across asset classes. Inflation recently hit a 40-year high after unprecedented monetary stimulus, the Federal Reserve is in the process of raising interest rates, oil is skyrocketing to historic levels, consumer sentiment is dropping, Russia has invaded Ukraine, and the yield curve is inverting.
- The fixed income market is beginning to stress that investors expect the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in the short term too much (to fight inflation) that it ends up squeezing credit, causing a recession, and ultimately leading to lower interest rates in the future.
- Commodities have fared well in historical inflationary periods, and Bitcoin is a new super commodity due to its unique immutable scarcity.
- In an uncertain excessive inflationary macroeconomic environment, accumulating Bitcoin is an attractive capital allocation strategy that investors should be utilizing as superior savings technology.
Blockware Solutions publishes proprietary research through their research arm Blockware Intelligence, which has over 70,000 newsletter subscribers and produces the popular Blockware Intelligence Podcast, with over 50,000 YouTube subscribers.
The Blockware Intelligence Research Team consists of Joe Burnett, Mining Analyst; Blake Davis, Crypto-Equity Analyst; Warren Rogers, Chief Financial Officer; and Sam Chwarzynski; CIO & Head of Research.
Bitcoin is Certainty in an Uncertain World comes after the release of Blockware Intelligence's most recent report New Generation Mining Rigs Are Safe Haven "Bitcoin Dividend" Assets, which explores how unconventional, new-generation mining rigs provide a unique opportunity for investors amid the evolving geo-political and macroeconomic environment. More information on Bitcoin is Certainty in an Uncertain World can be found here.
About Blockware Solutions
Blockware Solutions is a first of its kind operation that gives global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency miners a turnkey solution to access an emerging and fast-growing market. Blockware offers mining rig hardware procurement, mining rig colocation services (owned and operated by the firm), professional mining, pool operation, and staking / validator / master node operations. The company has sold over 250,000 mining rigs since its launch in 2017, placed over 250 MW's of hosting clients, mined thousands of Bitcoin, and publishes Proprietary Research through its research arm Blockware Intelligence, which has been translated in over 15 languages and has garnished millions of views. For more information, visit: https://www.blockwaresolutions.com/.
SOURCE Blockware Solutions
