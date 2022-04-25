/R E P E A T -- Webinar - What are the New Restricted Substances?/

The new REACH, Prop 65, and EU MDR substances
OTTAWA, ON, 13 April 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On 27 April 2022, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on the new REACH, Prop 65, and EU MDR substances. This webinar will discuss the new substances, their use and applicability to articles (physical products), and relative risk of presence.
Each year the EU REACH SVHC, EU REACH Restriction, California Proposition 65, and EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) restricted substance lists are updated. It is difficult for most product compliance primes to easily digest and understand the risk of each new (and often complicated named) substance.
In this webinar, Claigan will discuss each of the most applicable new substances, what materials will commonly have regulated levels of these substances, and how to handle the risk of their presence in your products. The discussion will include 2021 & 2022 REACH SVHC updates, regulation of PFAS under EU REACH, new California Proposition 65 substances for 2022, and EU MDR Adaptation to Technical Progress 14, 15, and 17.
The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -
- REACH SVHC updates
- California Proposition 65 Updates
- PFAS and REACH Restrictions
- EU MDR ATP 14, ATP 15, and ATP 17
Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on April 27 to accommodate a larger audience.
Date: 27 April 2022
Time: 10am and 2pm EST
Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A
To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/6501595196315219214 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars
Register now or send an e-mail to webinar@claigan.com. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com
About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)
Claigan is the leading provide in Prop 65 compliance. Claigan has tested thousands of products for Prop 65 compliance and being the technical support for numerous Prop 65 notice defences. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'
SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.
