FASTSIGNS® Recognized as a Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise in the nation, was recently identified by Franchise Business Review as being one of only 100 franchises to qualify as a 2022 Recession-Proof Franchise .

"FASTSIGNS® is proud to be recognized by Franchise Business Review as one of the most recession-proof franchises globally," said Mark Jameson, chief support and development officer at Propelled Brands. "This award is a recognition of FASTSIGNS® providing our franchisees the tools and systems to run a successful small business even during turbulent times, while also delivering a service that almost every business or organization will need, even during times of crisis."

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a franchise research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises and quarterly reports that rank the top franchises in specific sectors throughout the year.

"FASTSIGNS has a broad range of products and services that are needed in all kinds of economic environments by a large variety of businesses and organizations," said Al Cothern, FASTSIGNS franchisee of West Palm Beach, Florida, who opened his first franchise during the previous recession in 2009. "While a recession is generally bad for business, it creates opportunities as well. Having the drive to work hard and seize every good opportunity is the key. FASTSIGNS helped me just by standing behind all the things they promised. The business model does work as they said it would, the marketing support is excellent, and the operational support provided by the business consultants is always there."

FASTSIGNS® was among thousands of franchises that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Best Recession-Proof Businesses to start. FASTSIGNS® franchisees were surveyed on many benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity and work/life balance. To be considered for this award, companies have outstanding satisfaction among their owners and hold a strong advantage to outperform their competitors in the years ahead.

To view FASTSIGNS's® recognition, visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com and see the complete list of the 2022 Top Franchises .

About FASTSIGNS®:

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in eight countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS® locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies in all industries communicate their message and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS® is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia, NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020, and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza in June 2021. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

