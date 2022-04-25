EY Canada acquires Gensquared Inc. to help clients tackle their biggest data challenges

The move advances the firm's strategic data and analytics capabilities

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - EY Canada is excited to welcome Gensquared to the firm today. An information technology and services provider, Gensquared helps businesses tackle their biggest data and analytics challenges with a business-centric approach allowing clients to gain more meaningful and actionable insights. This acquisition strengthens EY Canada's Data, Analytics and AI practice, helping to grow talent and resources, while evolving its suite of data and technology service offerings.

"Effective data management can enable better compliance and provide insights that facilitate strategic business decisions underpinning transformation and growth," says Linda Williams , Managing Partner, Consulting at EY Canada. "But as technologies rapidly evolve, regulations increase and skilled talent becomes harder to find, many organizations struggle to keep up and transform data into valuable business insights. Together, with Gensquared, we'll help companies bridge silos and modernize capabilities to help them uncover new value and reach impactful outcomes."

One of the biggest hurdles that organizations face is the disconnect between the needs of the business and the capabilities of technology. Taking a "tech first" approach — without starting with a clear understanding of the business needs — means skills and knowledge gaps often aren't addressed and stakeholders lack a shared understanding of the common goals and desired outcome of the project.

Gensquared differentiates itself from competitors by taking a business-centric approach, bringing the voice of the business to the technology conversation. Providing end-to-end data services across the entire data ecosystem — marrying strategic services with deep technical expertise — allows the client to effectively move from roadmap to implementation to solution delivery and increase long-term value.

"We're extremely excited to combine forces with EY in our pursuit to become the premier data and analytics provider in Canada," says Patrick Siconolfi, Gensquared Co-Founder and CEO.

"Finding an organization with a culture, purpose and a leadership team that aligns closely to ours was very important," shares Phil Chen, Gensquared Co-Founder and COO. "We know that, with EY, we'll continue our mission to redefine how businesses organize, structure and uncover data in innovative ways that deliver new value for all stakeholders."

Gensquared has established partnerships with many major data and analytics-centric technology platforms and is equipped with full data service competencies including Microsoft, MicroStrategy and more. They have a strong customer portfolio across industries, helping EY to deepen existing relationships and drive new busines in the Canadian market.

"Data and analytics are necessary to successfully drive all things digital," says Alex Mohelsky, Data, Analytics and AI Leader at EY Canada. "By merging our proprietary technologies and global reach with Gensquared's business expertise and technical capabilities, we'll provide the insights and solutions that our clients need to be more agile, innovative and better equipped to respond to disruptive change."

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)