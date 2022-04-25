Bernina of America Launches New Mobile App

AURORA, Ill., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce the launch of the new BERNINA App. The all-in-one BERNINA App marks the return of the popular accessory feature, which gives customers the ability to see which accessories are compatible with their BERNINA machine. They will also be able to explore BERNINA's entire product range dating back to 1997. The BERNINA App can be downloaded for free on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

"We are thrilled to share the new BERNINA App with our creative community," said Paul Ashworth, President and CEO of BERNINA of America. "This app will give BERNINA customers and loyalists a new way to access creativity with a simple push of a button. Whether you are looking for the perfect accessory or inspiration for your next project, the BERNINA App is the perfect companion to enhance the creative experience."

The BERNINA App will bring the full BERNINA experience to your phone or tablet. Users will be able to see the complete range of all BERNINA sewing, embroidery, quilting and overlocker machines as well as accessories and software options. No matter what skill level you are at, the app will include useful support information and tutorial videos. Users will be able to organize lists of their favorite accessories or create a wishlist and find out which accessories are compatible with their machine. All accessory lists can be downloaded and printed as a PDF. Additionally, users will have full access to BERNINA's blog, WeAllSew, where they can share ideas, learn tips and tricks, find instructions and engage with BERNINA's inclusive creative community. If you are looking to shop, Inspiration Sewing Magazine will offer sewing patterns to download, or users can purchase the complete e-magazine version of Inspiration Sewing Magazine. The App is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

