Global Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Markets, 2022-2028: Growing Need to Comply with Various Regulations& Growing Trend of Contract Manufacturing in Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market by Mode of Delivery (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Secondary Packaging (Cartoning, Labelling, Serialization), and End-of-Line Packaging (Palletizing, Case Packaging) - Global Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $25.2 billion by 2028.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The growth in the pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market is mainly attributed to significant growth in the pharmaceutical market, growing demand for contract manufacturing, expiration of patents leading to increased production of generics, and a trend of flexible manufacturing. The increase in the pharma R&D spending and growth in the domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals in several countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and UAE offer significant opportunities for the market's growth.



Based on the delivery mode, in 2021, the oral formulations segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical processing and primary packaging equipment market. The key factors attributing to the largest share are ease of administration, cost-effectiveness, and suitability among all age groups.



Based on type, in 2021, the case packaging equipment segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the pharmaceutical end-of-line packaging market. Key factors attributed to the higher adoption of cartoning equipment are its advantages, like the lightweight and cost-effective cartons' packing pharmaceuticals. The easy handling of the medications through cartons also increases its adoption.



Based on type, the case packaging equipment is segment expected to account for the largest share of the end-of-line packaging market in 2021. The growing threat of counterfeit medicines globally has increased the demand for tracking and tracing pharmaceuticals, leading to the rise in the demand for case packaging. Moreover, the surge in the export & import of pharmaceutical products globally also increases the demand for case packaging equipment in the market.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.



In 2021, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Initiatives by public organizations to improve the domestic manufacturing of drugs are key factors driving the market in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to growing generic production and government initiatives to increase the domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.3. Market Assessment

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

2.5. Limitations for the Study



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Pharmaceuticals Market

4.2.2. Increasing Demand for Flexible Manufacturing

4.2.3. Growing Need to Comply with Various Regulations

4.2.4. Growing Trend of Contract Manufacturing in Pharmaceuticals

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Preference for Refurbished equipment

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Emerging Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Hotspots

4.4.2 Growing Pharma R&D Spending

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Changing Market Demands in the Constantly Changing Pharmaceutical Environment

4.6. The Impact of Covid-19

4.7. Regulatory Analysis



5. Global Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Oral formulations

5.2.1. Oral Solid Dosages

5.2.2. Oral Liquid Dosages

5.3. Parenteral formulations

5.3.1 Processing Equipment

5.3.2 Primary Packaging Equipment

5.4. Topical Formulation

5.4.1 Processing Equipment

5.4.2 Primary Packaging Equipment

5.5. Other formulations (Trans-Mucosal and Inhalation Drugs)

5.5.1 Processing Equipment

5.5.2 Primary Packaging Equipment



6. Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Equipment Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cartoning Equipment

6.3. Wrapping Equipment

6.4. Carton Labelling & Serialization Equipment

6.5. Other



7. Pharmaceutical End-of-Line Packaging Equipment Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Case Packaging Equipment

7.3. Palletizing and De-Palletizing Equipment

7.4. Other



8. Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market, By Geography

8.1. Introduction



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking



10. Company Profiles

ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bausch+Strobel

IDEX Corporation

JEKSON VISION

Kevin Process Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

KIKUSUI SEISAKUSHO LTD.

Korber AG

KORSCH AG

M.A.R. Macchine Automatiche Riempitrici S.p.A

MAQUINARIA INDUSTRIAL DARA SL

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

OPTEL GROUP

OPTIMA packaging group GmbH

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Wenzhou Trustar Machinery Technology Co. Ltd

Sainty Co ACG

ANTARES VISION S.p.A.

BREVETTI CEA S.P.A

Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd

CAM Packaging IT

Coesia S.p.A

Fette Compacting

Freund Corporation

GEA GROUP

Glatt GmbH

LINXIS GROUP

Harro Hofliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH

I.M.A INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A

Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG

Truking Technology Limited

Tecnomaco Italia SRL .

