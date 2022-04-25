Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital announces new center for complex care; forms alliance with Boston Children's Hospital to enhance access to highly specialized care for children and adolescents. Live announcement at 11:30 am on http://www.facebook.com/jdchospital

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital today announced the launch of a new complex care center to enhance access to highly specialized pediatric care in South Florida.

A new alliance with Boston Children's Hospital will provide Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital patients throughout South Florida with more coordinated access to specialized and streamlined care planning among providers at both institutions. Both children's hospitals will work together to provide a more unified team-based approach on diagnosis and treatments to manage the rarest and most complex conditions.

"We are excited about this collaboration because it directly benefits children and adolescents with complex needs in the greater South Florida community. It provides access to the collective expertise from two nationally ranked children's hospitals in the country, while maintaining care close to home," said Caitlin Stella, CEO, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. "We continuously enhance and elevate the care we provide in order to give parents in our community the resources they need to help their children through their medical journey and give children the exceptional medical expertise and outstanding patient care that they deserve."

"Boston Children's is dedicated to providing compassionate family-centered complex care, driven by life-changing science," said Dr. Kevin Churchwell, CEO of Boston Children's Hospital. "This alliance will strengthen the shared commitment of two great institutions to improving access to the highest-quality pediatric care, and to improving the entire experience for the patients and their families. We are looking forward to serving the children of South Florida together."

Under this alliance, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital sees patients at its Center for Complex Care and can provide a direct referral to Boston Children's Hospital for evaluation and treatment by its physicians. In turn, both children's hospitals co-manage the care in an effort to keep patients and families closer to home and maintain collaborative clinical discussions for the greater benefit of the patients.

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital's Center for Complex Care also offers:

• Office visits for children with complex chronic medical conditions.

• Needs assessments for home and community-based medical services.

• Short and long-term medical planning for medically complex children.

• Second opinions for children with rare or difficult to diagnose health issues.

• Transition of care visits for medically complex children, including when children experience the following changes in care environments:

o Hospital to home

o Skilled nursing facility to home

o Geographic relocation

o Shift from one care provider to another

o Approaching adulthood

To learn more about The Center for Complex Care, call 954-265-4494.

In addition, the alliance allows for continuous medical education that provides opportunities for physicians to share knowledge and expertise through an annual pediatric symposium presented by Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital. This year's annual conference will be held on November 12-13 at the Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

About Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital:

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is one of the nation's leading pediatric hospitals, offering a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a caring, compassionate setting designed specifically for children. A level one trauma center, it combines advanced technology, the expertise of board-certified pediatric specialists, and a patient and family-centered approach to heal the body, mind, and spirit of those it touches. The hospital's nonprofit foundation focuses on philanthropy to positively impact patients, families, and underwrite programs, facilities, and equipment that support the pediatric facility's mission. Connect online at jdch.com and @jdchospital on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Boston Children's Hospital:

Boston Children's Hospital – the #1 children's hospital in the nation, for eight years in a row, and highly ranked across all ten U.S. News & World Report ranked specialties – is the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, including 9 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 23 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children's research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit our Discoveries blog and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

