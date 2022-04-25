Automatic Laundry's Remote Service Technology Transforming the Laundry Service Industry in New York City

Real-time remediation changing all industry service metrics throughout NYC.

WEST NEWTON, Mass., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LaundryConnect™ system from Automatic Laundry connects all of the washers and dryers on their client's premises, providing significant benefits to residents, property owners alike.

The Remote Service Technology offers a significant value to the environment, keeping trucks and people off the road, and allowing the staff to remotely reset and troubleshoot laundry room errors in real-time. The networked machines notify the Automatic Laundry Remote Service Response team directly when there is an error code/machine failure. The need for residents or staff to report machine errors has almost entirely faded. In most cases, the company can solve machine errors before they are even noticed. When the Automatic Laundry team does receive an alert, the error is cleared remotely within 30 minutes and the affected washer or dryer is back in operational mode.

LaundryConnect™ plays a significant role in promoting resident and staff safety, machine availability, troubleshooting, and also ensures the company is doing its part to reduce its carbon footprint.

The typical Washer error codes are: washer not getting any water, not draining or not draining properly, user over-loaded machine, motor issues, unbalanced errors, over-soaping conditions, door lock failures, lid switch errors, coin and reader errors, and partial vends from online Laundry controllers. Recurring or multiple alerts are usually indicative of infrastructure issues and this allows the company to identify the issue, and respond.

For dryers, Automatic Laundry is notified of errors from user over-loaded machines, motor issues, over-heating conditions, coin and reader errors, and partial vend from online Laundry controllers. Multiple or recurring issues allow the company to find the issue within the laundry room which can often lead to preventative maintenance on the venting system.

In addition to the error reporting, reduced carbon footprint, and remote problem resolution, LaundryConnect™ allows Automatic Laundry to remotely program machines in a matter of minutes. This could mean raising or lowering the vend price, changing the dry times, activating automatic shutdown/low power mode for off-peak hours, and promotional programs (e.g., free cycles). When a resident has a bad experience, the company can pause or advance the current cycle or prep another machine to start while the resident is still in the room.

