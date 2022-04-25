Photonic Sensors Market to Reach $94.26 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 16.8% CAGR: AMR

Need for improve safety & security solutions, surge in wireless sensing solutions, and enhanced alternatives for conventional technology have boosted the growth of the global photonic sensors market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Photonic Sensors Market by Product (Fiber Optic Sensor, Image Sensor, Biophotonic Sensor, Others), by Technology (Fiber Optic Technology, Laser Technology, Biophotonic Technology), by Application (Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive And Transportation, Safety And Security, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". As per the report, the global photonic sensors industry was accounted for $20.18 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $94.26 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Need for improve safety & security solutions, surge in wireless sensing solutions, and enhanced alternatives for conventional technology have boosted the growth of the global photonic sensors market. However, high initial investment hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in number of smart industries and surge in adoption of photonics technology would unlock new opportunities in the future.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 225 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/602

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic adversely affected the market due to decline in tourism, the global adoption of work from home culture, and decline in number of shipments across the border.

New projects across the world involving photonic sensors were either postponed or cancelled during the pandemic. In addition, prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

The fiber optic sensor segment held the largest share

By product, the fiber optic sensor segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global photonic sensors market, due to rise in demand in smart homes and buildings because of surge in energy crisis and security concerns. However, the biophotonic sensor segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/602

The fiber optic technology segment dominated the market

By technology, the fiber optic technology segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global photonic sensors market, as it is a cost effective technology and offers long-distance intrusion monitoring, which has major application in telecommunication industry. However, the laser technology segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030, as it allows 3D imaging in applications and reduces power consumption and offer accurate sensing functions.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market, due to development toward industry automation and its application in industry processes in detecting wear and tear of the machinery. However, the global photonic sensors market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period, owing to presence of major market players in the region.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Major market players

BK Technologies

BAE Systems

Hytera Communications

General Dynamic Corporation

L3 Harris

ICOM Inc

MCS Digital

Leonardo S.P.A.

Thales Group

Motorola Solutions

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Collision Avoidance Sensor Market by Technology (Radar, Camera, Ultrasound, Lidar, and Others), Function Type (Adaptive, Automated, Monitoring, and Warning), Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Parking Assistance, Night Vision (NV), Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Automotive, Rail, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Ultrasonic Sensor Market by Product Type (Proximity Detection and Range Measurement), Application (Level Monitoring, Anti-Collision Detection, Distance Measurement, Object Detection, Loop Control, Robotic Sensing, and Others), End User (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market by Image Processing (2D Sensor and 3D Sensor), Array Type (Linear Image Sensors and Area Image Sensors), Application (3D Imaging, Video, Machine Vision, Biometrics, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Consumer electronics, Automotive, Medical & Life Sciences, Security & Surveillance, Robotics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

Smart Sensor Market by Type (Touch Sensor, Image Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Motion Sensor, Position Sensor, and Pressure Sensor) and End Use (Automotive Industry, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Current Sensor Market by Type (Open Loop and Closed Loop), Current Sensing Technology (Hall Effect, Current Transformer, Flux Gate, and Rogowski Effect), and End Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecommunication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Smart Grid Sensors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Photoelectric Sensors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Reed Sensor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Vision Sensor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Differential Pressure Sensor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research