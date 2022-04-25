Everest Group Names Roboyo as a Major Contender in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA)

ATLANTA, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roboyo, the world's largest Intelligent Automation provider has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

For the first time in Roboyo's history and as the only company offering full automation focus on a global scale, being recognized in such a prestigious assessment is yet another great achievement to add to their growing list of awards and accolades.

Not only were Roboyo named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Intelligent Automation Services 2021 report, but they were also recognized as a growth champion of the German Tech Industry by Deloitte, and now have 7 UiPath MVPs amongst their Intelligent Automation experts.

As the strongest and highest ranked pure play provider in Everest Group's Major Contender category, Roboyo's vision and capability together with market impact have been benchmarked against a host of established companies and their ability to deliver for clients has stood out as exemplary.

"From humble beginnings in 2015, Roboyo has gone from strength to strength in just six years. To be acknowledged in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment is one thing but to be recognized as a Major Contender shows how our approach to delivering Next Level Intelligent Automation is head and shoulders above the rest. I'm so proud of the Roboyo team who work so hard to make this vision a reality for our customers."

Christian Voigt, Co-Founder & Executive Vice Chairman, Roboyo

The report examined Roboyo's IPA solutions and services including Consulting, Implementation, and Maintenance Services comparing them against 27 other Intelligent Automation solution providers.

"It is becoming increasingly important for organizations to evolve into digital-first businesses to remain resilient and competitive, especially after the pandemic. Digital technologies, including Intelligent Automation, are becoming ubiquitous. Providers recognize the evolving demand themes and are pivoting quickly to a digital-powered model to provide the desired benefits to their clients."

Everest Group

This is just the beginning – helping capture the exponential power of automation to elevate performance gains from increments to multiples is in Roboyo's DNA. Their experience and expertise continue to engineer business outcomes for the world's largest and most dynamic companies.

About Roboyo

Roboyo is the world's largest Intelligent Automation professional services company, now with locations in 18 cities, across 12 countries and 3 continents.

Founded in Germany in 2016 by former Deloitte and Capgemini executives, its clients now include many of the Fortune 500 and 21 of Germany's DAX 40 companies.

Roboyo helps clients to operationalize a full spectrum of AI-powered automation technologies, creating hybrid Human+digital workforces that elevate enterprise performance gains from increments to multiples.

This holistic approach to intelligent process automation helps businesses re-engineer enterprise operations, performing processes at many times the speed, a fraction of the cost and with zero errors, significantly improving both employee and customer experience.

This has earned Roboyo a reputation for successfully empowering companies to adapt to a rapidly changing operating environment and deliver Next Level business performance.

