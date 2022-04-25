Harmar Mobility Partners with Next Day Access to Donate a Make-A-Wish Stairlift

SARASOTA, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmar Mobility and Next Day Access Knoxville branch manager Josiah Tillett recently teamed up with Make-A-Wish Tennessee to donate a Helix curved stairlift to young Knoxville, TN native, Madison.

When Harmar's Territory Business Manager Brigid Sheridan received the call from Make-A-Wish Tennessee with a stairlift request, she reached out to Next Day Access Knoxville, one of Harmar's dealers, to help them lift this family's life. Next Day Access Knoxville's Josiah assessed the home and determined that the best fit for the household would be a Helix curved stairlift.

Together, understanding the cost of a curved stairlift and its potentially pricy installation, Harmar and Next Day Access Knoxville decided to fully donate the stairlift and the time and labor needed to complete the installation. With this, Make-A-Wish Tennessee can grant more wishes to other families.

"When we received the request for a Helix curved stairlift donation, we were delighted," said Todd Bick, Harmar's VP of Sales. "We are inspired each day by those who are mobility-challenged, and to be able to continue to give back while working with our dealers, like Next Day Access, and supporting their communities means the world to us."

"The fact that we were able to donate this custom Helix curved stairlift and partner with one of our generous dealers, who is donating his time for this install, just amazes me," said Harmar Territory Business Manager Brigid Sheridan. "I'm thrilled this was able to come together so this family can have more freedom in their home. It really shows how much Harmar – and our partners – make sure they go above and beyond to lift lives."

About Harmar Mobility:

Based in Sarasota, FL, Harmar Mobility is a leading manufacturer of mobility solutions, specializing in mobility device lifts for automobiles, stairlifts, and vertical platform lifts. The company was founded in 1998 with the mission to use meaningful innovation to increase independence and improve quality of life for the millions of people with accessibility difficulties. Inspired by a driving purpose, we lift lives.

Harmar Mobility

Contact: Sarah Puls

Phone: 941.308.7345

Email: 334709@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmar-mobility-partners-with-next-day-access-to-donate-a-make-a-wish-stairlift-301531072.html

SOURCE Harmar