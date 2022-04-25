Electrical Utilities: Complete 24/7 Security Monitoring Service Now Available from the Systems With Intelligence and Util-Assist Partnership

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems With Intelligence, (SWI), has announced a partnership with Util-Assist to provide a complete, turn-key, monitoring and security response service for electric power utilities.

One of the many challenges utilities have is securing their remote sites and equipment.

With their skilled workers already at capacity and consistently shrinking budgets, utilities will often choose to channel their resources to perform more urgent maintenance tasks over monitoring their remote sites and assets.

Preventing unauthorized access to these sites increases the safety of workers and the public while decreasing utility costs due to theft, vandalism, and the resulting outages. Depending on location and other unique circumstances, utilities may not have the personnel or skill set to handle unauthorized access incidents which may lead to injuries and damage to the system.

"With growing needs for security and mandates coming from government regulations, utilities are being forced to increase their security measures," said Angelo Rizzo, president and CEO of Systems With Intelligence. "Many utilities don't have the security training and prefer to focus on their core competency which is delivering power. Partnering with Util-Assist, we now have a complete utility monitoring and security responsive system to offer our customers."

SecureAssist is Util-Assist's advanced video security monitoring solution. The 24/7 service leverages SWI's leading edge, substation grade monitoring system to detect and identify security threats.

SecureAssist sets itself apart from regular video monitoring services as its only customers are in the utility and critical infrastructure space.

"Every substation intrusion results in some type of damage, with repair costs ranging from several hundred to several hundred thousand dollars," said Mark Henderson, President of Util-Assist. "SecureAssist is a proactive security solution, specifically designed for utilities to protect mission-critical infrastructure. Coupled with SWI's leading edge technology, the SecureAssist real-time monitoring, deterrence, and response system delivers multiple protective layers to keep our utility customers' infrastructure secure."

SecureAssist is staffed with specially trained and skilled agents who understand utility systems, processes, and equipment, and can effectively triage and respond to site-initiated intrusion alarms.

The team includes experts with decades of experience in the utility sector and specifically the utility security space. The senior team has Canadian government security clearances and participates at the highest levels of the industry in developing security standards for utilities.

"Util-Assist has extensive utility security experience and has developed procedures to handle any situation, from talking down intruders or escalating to the local authorities," said Angelo Rizzo. "With the cutting-edge monitoring services from SecureAssist, we can support the customer with security action based on what the SWI motioning system relays to the SecureAssist team. Together we provide the utility with a complete monitoring and security package."

Specific SWI products include the ability to add on the SecureAssist service from Util-Assist. Pricing and service support levels are unique to each customer's requirements.

Since its beginning, Systems With Intelligence has been supplying remote monitoring solutions to utilities that automatically detect intrusions and equipment anomalies that provide alarms to operators and the control center. These alarms can happen at any time and require the utility to investigate and respond. That is where Util-Assist comes in with their SecureAssist monitoring service.

Quick Facts – Util-Assist

Founded in 2005, Util-Assist began by supporting 50+ Ontario utilities move to advanced metering infrastructure

utilities move to advanced metering infrastructure Util-Assist expanded its offerings to include fully managed utility services, such as PowerAssist and SecureAssist, and innovative software and smart grid solutions

With over 150 employees, Util-Assist serves utility customers throughout Canada and the U.S.

Quick Facts – Systems With Intelligence

Systems With Intelligence is a Canadian company, founded in 2009

Systems With Intelligence Touchless™ monitoring systems are installed in over 100 utilities worldwide

Systems With Intelligence senior management team has over 100 years of collective experience in utility asset monitoring and communications technologies

About Util-Assist

Established in 2005, Util-Assist has been at the forefront of the smart grid movement since the very beginning. Util-Assist's solutions merge technology with strategy to streamline processes, boost productivity, enable data-driven business decisions, and deliver enhanced customer experiences, transforming how utilities operate and deliver value to their customers.

Util-Assist's mission is to develop simplified solutions to position our clients as leaders in efficiency, innovation, and conservation. With professional and managed services for electricity, water, and gas, utilities rely on us to help them drive digital innovation.

Util-Assist understands the utility perspective and has developed innovative, compelling solutions to address utility needs, increase efficiencies, and ensure best value. By continually monitoring the evolving industry and keeping pace with technological advances, Util-Assist has been able to develop new products and services that allow us to consistently stay one step ahead of utilities' emerging needs.

For more information, please visit www.util-assist.com.

About Systems With Intelligence

Systems With Intelligence Inc. is a global provider of Touchless™ monitoring solutions for electric utility applications. SWI systems collect and analyze the data that allows utilities to increase safety and reliability while reducing operating costs. Coupling thermal monitoring and visual imaging technology with advanced analytic algorithms, Systems With Intelligence solutions automate remote site monitoring. Systems With Intelligence products are engineered to operate in the harshest environments, withstand high levels of electromagnetic interference, static discharge and voltage surges found in industrial applications to ensure uninterrupted operation. Providing a monitoring system that operates reliably and connects seamlessly allows customers to remain focussed on their operations.

The Systems With Intelligence management and technical teams are comprised of professionals with extensive experience in advanced technology for mission critical applications in harsh environments. With domain expertise in substation and industrial automation, communications and utility operations our team is uniquely positioned to deliver effective and intelligent monitoring solutions.

For more information on Touchless™ monitoring solutions by Systems With Intelligence, visit the company's official website at www.SystemsWithIntelligence.com.

