A young girl chases her dreams and becomes a veterinarian in this imaginative and playfully illustrated picture book with an empowering message.
AMHERST, Mass., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Rosie loves watching her mom, a veterinarian, take care of all kinds of animals. She especially enjoys learning about the animals and helping them get better. When Rosie takes a rest from asking lots of questions, she finds herself in a dream where she meets an octopus, a crocodile, a giraffe, and more. One by one, Rosie uses her knowledge to help each animal, often using natural remedies she learned from her mother. Dr. Rosie Helps the Animals, published by Waterbear Publishing, is a clever and spirited debut picture book from author Jennifer Welborn and illustrator Rozillia MH.
The story of Dr. Rosie Helps the Animals is fictitious, but is based on the experiences of real-world veterinarians, who also provided information about the animal symptoms, diagnoses, and treatments. Artist Rozillia MH was inspired to illustrate the story's main character through her own vision of what the young child would look like: a smart, curious, caring, and empowered girl.
Jennifer, a veteran teacher with a degree in wildlife management, and Rozillia, an educator with a degree in linguistics, both feel strongly about the lack of female representation in STEM professions, which is particularly true of BIPOC women. For their picture book, it was important to create relatable, accessible, diverse characters as role models for children. They hope readers see themselves in the characters and are inspired to chase after their dreams.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, approximately 2% of veterinarians in the U.S. are African American. To help redress this underrepresentation, some of the proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the Dr. Jodie G. Blackwell Scholarship Fund, which has been set up to support African American veterinarian students [https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/535153068/why-are-veterinarians-always-white].
Dr. Rosie Helps the Animals' launch date is April 30, 2022 (World Veterinary Day).
For more information about the author Jennifer Welborn, illustrator Rozillia MH, and Dr. Rosie Helps the Animals, please contact us via email: info@waterbearpublishing.com or visit the website: https://www.jenniferwelbornauthor.com/.
Contact: Jennifer Welborn, M.Ed.
Email: 334726@email4pr.com
Website: jenniferwelbornauthor.com
SOURCE Waterbear Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.