Expeed Software Launches Subscription and Revenue Management Platform with Framework to Significantly Reduce Saas Product Development Efforts

New saaslogic Platform Revolutionizes Subscription Billing and Revenue Management and Product Development for SaaS Products, Helping Companies Launch Products Quicker and Manage Them Efficiently
WORTHINGTON, Ohio, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expeed Software, a leading custom software development and data and advanced analytics company founded in 2008, is pleased to announce the launch of its new SaaS management solution, saaslogic.
saaslogic provides a comprehensive solution for SaaS product companies, helping align product and customer success teams and get new SaaS products to market quicker.
The platform provides features to help SaaS businesses quickly adapt to changing market conditions and scale. Customers get everything they need to manage their SaaS product with one solution. It provides many powerful features and flexibility, helping SaaS companies get their products 'market-ready' faster. The revolutionary subscription management and product integration platform offers user profile management, license management, security, and integrations as a service.
saaslogic features include:
- Pricing package editor
- Subscription management
- Revenue recognition
- Contract management (Coming soon)
- Billing & invoicing
- Integration with Avalara for Tax calculation (more in progress)
- Integration with Stripe (more payment gateways in progress)
- Integration with Accounting systems/ERPS (coming soon)
- Reports & analytics
- User management
- Security to any SaaS product (SSO, RBAC, etc.)
"saaslogic is not just another subscription and revenue management platform, we are on a mission to change how SaaS products are built and operated through our platform of continuous innovation. Regardless of the stage a given SaaS product is at, saaslogic can bring instant gains", says Rao Chejarla, founder and CEO of Expeed Software.
saaslogic is going to be operated as another brand under Expeed Software.
To learn more about saaslogic or to schedule a demo, please visit saaslogic.io.
About Expeed Software
Expeed Software is an IT consulting company that helps businesses of all sizes modernize, integrate, and optimize their applications and processes. They're experts in software application development, UX, data analytics, digital transformation strategy, creating flexible digital platforms empowering clients to quickly adapt to the ever-changing marketplace. Their solutions increase efficiency, minimize risk, and invent new business models using actionable reliable insights. Expeed is a privately held company headquartered in Worthington, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, with two additional offices in India.
Related Links: https://www.saaslogic.io
For more information, please contact Beth Powell at 334803@email4pr.com
Media CONTACT: Beth Powell
EMAIL: 334803@email4pr.com
Phone #: (614) 559 8592
SOURCE Expeed Software
