REX NFT Launches Renewable Energy Credit NFT Collection

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new NFT collection is launching, and it is no ordinary NFT. REX NFT has created the first Renewable Energy Credit NFT collection. Each NFT is unique and is more than just art on the blockchain. Each REX NFT is a renewable energy credit and represents 1,000 kWh of renewable energy. When you but a REX NFT, you are directly funding the generation of renewable energy that will be used in our electric grid. This will help us all use less fossil fuels and leave less of a carbon footprint. REX NFT has partnered with Renewable Energy Credit suppliers including TerraPass to make this happen.

REX NFT is also launching REX club. It will be an exclusive online club and metaverse for all REX NFT holders. Your REX NFT will be your membership card. You can also choose a character. They will be able to hang out and interact with other members and their characters.

The REX NFT team is also launching a token on Polygon, REX Coin, that will be used in the REX NFT ecosystem. It will be airdropped to all REX NFT holders on a weekly basis.

Each REX NFT represents 1,000 kWh of renewable energy that will be generated and used in our electric grid. It's a real renewable energy credit (REC) from TerraPass. You will receive a PCL (product content label) that you can verify on the TerraPass website and see a dashboard with information and a breakdown of the renewable energy that was generated.

Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), have up until now, been one-off contracts issued by green generators and sold to multinationals and fossil generators who want to improve their green credentials. This is done on a compliance or voluntary basis, but it requires many complex contracts and processes. REX NFTs are opening up a consumer market for RECs and lowering the barriers to entry. 1,000 unique NFTs will be issued in the first series and individuals can get involved for as little as $250.

JPEG art may have revealed the gimmick side of NFTs, but REX NFTs benefit to the planet is very real. Bitcoin solved the double spending problem for digital money. REX NFT solves the double counting problem for the renewable energy industry.

The REX NFT collection is available on the OpenSea marketplace

To learn more, go to https://rexcreditnft.io.

