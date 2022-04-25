Virtual Diesel Expo Announces Special Guest, Mike Rowe.

Diesel Laptops and Alliant Power to host special guest, Mike Rowe, for panel discussion.
IRMO, S.C., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Laptops and Alliant Power, two powerhouses in the diesel industry, have partnered up to host the annual Virtual Diesel Expo on May 17th-19th, 2022. As with previous years, The Virtual Diesel Expo will feature live trainings, panel discussions, and industry insight. This year's opening discussion will feature the country's leading advocate for skilled labor, Mike Rowe.
"We are proud to have Mike join us," said Diesel Laptops CEO & Founder, Tyler Robertson, "we have always been committed to improving the diesel industry and can't think of a better person to educate our audience. Promoting interest and advancement within skilled trades is important to fostering a healthy workforce and we look forward to Mike sharing his experiences advocating for the trades."
During the three-day event, attendees can access on demand content, visit with exhibitors, and attend breakout sessions. The Virtual Diesel Expo will deliver educational segments that promote the diesel trade, provide practical knowledge, and help to grow repair businesses. Technicians, shop owners, owner operators, and fleet managers can benefit from the knowledge gained by attending one or all the available presentations.
"Alliant Power is continuing to strive to promote educational access to relevant content and training at a global level as it relates to current and future powertrain trends for the independent marketplace," says Alliant Power President & CEO, Houman Kashanipour "HK." "We feel this partnership with Diesel Laptops will provide access to training, education, scholarships, and networking. Our industry is expanding and with continued awareness and education into existing and emerging fields, we will enable another generation to continue the foundation that has been set before. The future of powertrain technology is exciting and innovative, and we look forward to cultivating what comes next without forgetting the needs of today."
The Virtual Diesel Expo is free for attendees and will feature the industry's best and brightest. This year's event also includes $50,000 in giveaways including Diesel Laptop's and Alliant Power's best-selling products. Registration is mandatory and space is limited. Current and future technicians, shop owners, and those interested in the diesel industry are encouraged to register now at www.VirtualDieselExpo.com.
About Diesel Laptops
Diesel Laptops provides diesel diagnostic equipment and knowledge for the commercial truck, automobile, and off-highway industries. Diesel Laptops is the leader in diesel diagnostic tools and repair information. Founded in 2014, the team leads with the motto 'Diagnostics Done Right,' which is reflected in their products, training, and support. For more information, visit www.DieselLaptops.com.
About Alliant Power
Alliant Power is the nation's leading provider of premium engine repair components, specializing in Original Equipment fuel systems, turbochargers, and aftertreatment parts and installation kits for on road, off road, and marine engines. Our expansive product range and service network of certified repair experts will ensure the right repair done right the first time. Alliant Power provides new and certified remanufactured parts and offers complete kit solutions to facilitate faster quality repair. Our 50+ year relationships with industry leading manufacturers has made us the largest integrated provider of premium engine repair components. With the dedication of our technical, inside sales and operational staff in four U.S. time zones, we ensure our partners get the support and timely, accurate service they need, visit www.dieselforward.com/alliant-power to learn more about our product offering and service network.
MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION
Chris Johnson, Diesel Laptops
(863) 446-0090
334689@email4pr.com
SOURCE Diesel Laptops
