Tangential Flow Filtration Market worth $2.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Product (System, Membrane Filter), Material (PES, PVDF, PTFE), Technique (Ultrafiltration), Application (Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration), End User (Pharma, Biotech), Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

The Growth in the tangential flow filtration market can be attributed to factors such as the growing advantages of tangential flow filtration over normal flow filtration, rising R&D spending in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, increasing adoption of single-use technologies. On the other hand, the high capital investments required to set up new production facilities are expected to hinder the market growth.

The single-use systems segment accounted for the largest share of the product segment in the Tangential Flow filtration market in 2021.

Based on products, the market is segmented into single-use systems, reusable systems, membrane filters, and filtration accessories. In 2021, the single-use systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the minimal chances of cross-contamination risks associated with these systems. The membrane filters market is further segmented into cassettes and capsules & cartridges. In 2021, the cassettes segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane filters market. This can be attributed to the wide usage of cassettes for applications such as separating red blood cells from hemoglobin, clarifying yeast broth and bacterial lysates, and harvesting bacterial, mammalian, and insect cells.

The Microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share of the technique segment in the Tangential Flow filtration market in 2021.

Based on technique, the market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and other techniques. The microfiltration segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of microfiltration over other techniques, such as the requirement of low operating pressure, lesser energy consumption, ease of use, cost-effectiveness, the requirement of limited manual actions, elimination of energy-consuming phases such as evaporation, and wide range of applications (from the removal of unwanted suspensions to the removal of bacteria from process liquids).

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the Tangential Flow filtration market in 2021.

Based on the region, the market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. The rising incidence of viral diseases, the rapid expansion of generics production, increasing R&D spending on biopharmaceutical projects, and the growth of the biotechnology industry in developing countries are the major factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Key players in the Tangential Flow Filtration Market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), ANDRITZ (Austria), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Solaris Biotechnology Srl (Italy), Koch Separation Solutions (US), Sterlitech Corporation US), Synder Filtration, Inc. (US), PendoTECH (US), ARTeSYN Biosolutions (Ireland), Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bionet (Spain), SYSBIOTECH GmbH (Austria), Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Biotree (India), FORMULATRIX (US), Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd. (UK), Smartflow Technologies (US), TAMI Industries (France), and SPF Technologies LLC (US).

