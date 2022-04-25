Winc Launches Wonders, Expanding Portfolio Targeting $8.9B Organic Wine Market

The no sugar, organic brand has successfully sold over 17,000 cases at retailers such as Walmart, HEB, and Earth Fare
LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winc, Inc. ("Winc" or the "Company") WBEV, a differentiated platform for growing alcoholic beverage brands, today announced the launch of Wonders, a no sugar, organic, sustainable wine and core brand in the Winc portfolio. The initial release will include red, white, and rosé varietals, and the brand will be available on Winc.com this year followed soon after by in-store.
Wonders is a rebrand of the original Wonderful Wine Co (WWC), which launched in 2020 and was well-received online and in wholesale at retailers such as Walmart, HEB, and Earth Fare, selling over 17,000 cases and at over 4,400 points of distribution. Winc, always in pursuit of what consumers want from bev-alc brands, improved the original sourcing and wine profile and reformatted the label and packaging based on feedback from our consumers. The launch of Wonders represents Winc's belief the brand can be even more successful when customers' preferences are thoughtfully applied.
Wonders is the latest addition to Winc's growing organic portfolio that tripled its offerings during 2021 and includes top organic brands such as Cherries & Rainbows, Pizzolato, Biokult, and Les Hauts de Lagarde. The global organic wine market is estimated at USD 8.9B in 2021 and has an anticipated 10.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 according to Grand View Research. Better-for-you, organic, and sustainable products are top priorities for Winc's innovation pipeline informed through combining market insights with Winc customers' feedback and demand for healthy and organic beverages.
About Winc
Winc is a differentiated platform for growing alcoholic beverage brands, fueled by the joint capabilities of a data-driven brand development strategy paired with a true omni-channel distribution network. Winc's mission is to become the leading brand builder within the alcoholic beverages industry through an omni-channel growth platform.
Winc's common stock trades under the ticker symbol "WBEV" on the NYSE American.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "potentially," "preliminary," "likely," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Winc's expectations regarding expansion of its organic wine offerings and total addressable market for organic wines. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Winc's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Winc's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 30, 2022 and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC.
Any forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the future results, performance, or achievements reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.
Related Links
https://www.winc.com
https://ir.winc.com/
SOURCE Winc
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.