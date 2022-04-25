Orbital Insight Announces Partnership with Satellogic to Bring Planetary Scale Insights to Customers Globally

Orbital Insight will integrate Satellogic's high-resolution multispectral imagery, hyperspectral imagery, and full-motion video capabilities into its geospatial intelligence platform
PALO ALTO, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Insight, the leader in geospatial intelligence, today announced that it has partnered with Satellogic SATL, a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection. The partnership will integrate Satellogic's high-frequency, high-resolution collections of satellite imagery and full-motion video into Orbital Insight's platform and offer customers better access to high quality data, improve the revisit rate and reduce the cost of running analytics.
Satellogic is a vertically integrated company that designs, manufactures and operates its own constellation of Earth Observation satellites. It currently has 22 operational satellites in low earth orbit with plans to launch up to 12 additional satellites by the end of the year. The company aims to expand its constellation to more than 200 satellites by 2025 for daily global coverage of the entire surface of the Earth.
Orbital Insight's flagship GO platform combines information from the world's sensors—including satellite, AIS and IoT devices—to analyze economic, societal and environmental trends at scale and support activity-based intelligence. Commercial businesses and government agencies use the self-service platform to synthesize answers to critical questions about what's happening on and to the Earth.
Satellogic will provide high-resolution Earth Observation data at vastly superior unit economics. This will allow Orbital Insight customers to increase the number of daily revisits on points of interest, see a more granular picture and get deep insights that were not possible before.
"Advanced geospatial analytics require access to high-resolution, high-frequency satellite imagery and simple tasking," said Kevin O'Brien, CEO at Orbital Insight. "Satellogic is disrupting the industry with a cost-effective, vertically integrated business model. This approach aligns well with our philosophy of making geospatial intelligence efficient, intuitive, and simple so that our customers can get timely insights, make critical decisions, and respond faster."
"Our mission is to enable greater access to critical Earth Observation data. Working with Orbital Insight extends our reach, making our data available to more customers across diverse fields who need to know how the world around them is changing," stated Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder of Satellogic.
About Orbital Insight
Orbital Insight is the geospatial software and analytics company that helps organizations understand what's happening on and to the Earth. Customers including Unilever, Airbus, RBC Capital Markets, The World Bank, and the U.S. Department of Defense use Orbital Insight's self-service analytics platform to make smarter business decisions, build sustainable supply chains, and improve national security. For more information, visit www.orbitalinsight.com.
