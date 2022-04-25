GuildQuality Honors Atlanta's Windsong Properties with 2022 Guildmaster Award

Atlanta-based, 55+ homebuilder Windsong Properties earned their tenth GuildQuality "Guildmaster Award" for exceptional customer satisfaction in the residential construction industry, overcoming pandemic-driven challenges through strong partner relationships and homebuyer communications.

ATLANTA, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Active senior homebuilder Windsong Properties earned a 2022 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for exceptional customer satisfaction in the residential construction industry. This is the 10th time Windsong Properties has earned this recognition which is based on the highest levels of customer feedback and evaluations.

The award is especially meaningful to Windsong in light of the unprecedented challenges facing residential construction from broken supply chains causing shortages, volatile prices on materials, workforce scarcity and the global pandemic. "While the last few years have been challenging, it was an opportunity to differentiate us as a builder," said Windsong Chief Revenue Officer Kris Johnson.

"We focused on the things we could control, and the biggest thing is communications. We learned that if you set and meet expectations for consistent communications and updates, a better-informed customer is more satisfied, even when there are impacts to the schedule."

Johnson detailed the methods that drove their success despite challenging conditions, "We focus on what we see every day and how we can be proactive in reviewing and managing the threats to building operations and customer experience. We had to work harder because our customized orders could be difficult for suppliers to deliver. We developed a deep understanding of what our trade partners are going through and how we can truly partner with them to resolve issues or determine when we had to change plans."

This knowledge of the marketplace and impact on the building process shaped Windsong's engagement with customers. "As we communicated, we were guided by the fact that honesty and transparency are core values for us, and they are a foundation for trust. We made it clear that we are committed to the quality of the home and the improved quality of life once the buyer moves into their home," Johnson said.

Since 2005, GuildQuality, an Atlanta-based third-party customer satisfaction surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award to recognize and celebrate home building, remodeling, and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest level of customer service within the U.S. and Canada. Out of nearly 2,000 eligible applicants, Windsong is one of 400+ businesses within the residential construction industry recognized by GuildQuality for consistently delivering superior customer care.

In determining which businesses received the 2022 Guildmaster Award, GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates and considered two primary metrics for each candidate: the percentage of customers stating they would recommend the business to a friend and the percentage of customers who responded. Windsong achieved a recommendation rate of 90% or above from their customers surveyed by GuildQuality.

"This award recognizes the effort of everyone at Windsong and confirms our focus on delivering better quality of life for our customers," said Windsong Warranty Department Manager Brian Alcott, "We recognized the need for increased communication and hired a warranty administrator to be the central point of contact for homeowners. Homeowners want to know the supply issues and challenges and knowing the status helps them feel comfortable and understand that we will not rest until we get everything resolved."

For more on the 2022 Guildmaster Award, visit http://www.guildquality.com/guildmaster/. To learn more about Windsong Properties and its newest communities, visit windsonglife.com.

###

About Windsong Properties

Since 2003, Windsong Properties has set the standard of excellence for active adult living in North Atlanta. Founders Mark Carruth and Steve Romeyn share more than four decades of building experience and personal insight on the needs and desires of the active adult home buyer. Operating every day on the idea that the transition from family home to empty nest should be an enjoyable and exciting experience, Windsong is improving quality of life for its homeowners.

Windsong's commitment to exceptional service has earned ten Excellence in Customer Satisfaction Awards, Builder Partnerships Lee Evans Award for Management Excellence and the 2018 Builder of Choice Award, as well as multiple OBIE Awards for superior design and construction from the Greater Atlanta Homebuilders' Association and NAHB Best of 55+ Housing Awards. Windsong owns and operates several communities in Cherokee and Paulding counties. For more information, visit windsonglife.com or Facebook.com/WindsongLife or call 770-516-3409.

About GuildQuality

Over 2,000 residential construction professionals rely on GuildQuality's customer satisfaction surveying and reporting software to help them deliver exceptional customer service and get the recognition they deserve for their commitment to quality. Join GuildQuality's network of builders, remodelers, and home service professionals and see your company through your customers' eyes. For more information about GuildQuality, visit GuildQuality.com.

Media Contact

Nancy Broe, Full Tilt Consulting, 1 678-230-9146, nbroe@fulltiltconsulting.com

SOURCE GuildQuality