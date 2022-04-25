Omnichannel Leadership Program Designed by Industry and Powered by Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering a compelling omnichannel experience is essential in today's hypercompetitive, rapidly evolving retail and consumer goods market. To empower and train leaders to build high-performing, seamless customer journeys, Cornell University has joined forces with industry executives and brand visionaries from across the globe to launch a new Omnichannel Leadership Immersion Program.

In this immersive, five-day program to be held June 20-24, 2022 at the Cornell Tech campus in New York City, industry thought leaders and renowned faculty will come together to share best practices for optimizing the customer experience, addressing topics such as prioritizing the customer, operations and execution, technology, data analytics, ESG, stakeholder management and change management.

"We created this program to give senior leaders in retail, consumer packaged goods and fast-moving consumer goods a set of practical tools that they can immediately apply to their organization," said Daniel Hooker, senior lecturer at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business. "It's a one-of-a-kind program, designed, from the ground-up, by researchers and executives in the field who are defining the future of the consumer experience."

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage deeply with a cohort of 50 peers from across the globe while actively participating in a series of strategic learning sessions led by Cornell's top faculty and senior leaders from brands including AholdDelhaize, Shipt, Dick's Sporting Goods, Kellogg Company, Numerator, PepsiCo and others.

Coming out of the Omnichannel Leadership Program, attendees will have a fresh perspective on their customer needs and the strategic capabilities to transform their organizations for the future of omnichannel. They will be prepared to:

Build an omnichannel roadmap specific to their organization

Develop a deeper understanding of the customer journey

Leverage data analytics to make insight-driven decisions

Explore how AI and machine learning technologies can influence how people shop, what and where they buy and how they choose to live

Gain a better understanding of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues that affect their omnichannel plan

"The key to unlocking the future of retail requires innovation that enables consumers to buy anywhere they choose to shop," said Alex Ross, vice president of business development at Shipt. "Seamless integration of a customer's online and offline experience is essential and it's through the latest technology, data and automation, that we can make this a reality."

